Don’t buy AirPods today — wait until tomorrow

If you’re champing at the bit for a new pair of AirPods and are already looking for Prime Day deals, hold your horses. Amazon’s huge summer sale doesn’t officially begin until tomorrow and the best Prime Day AirPods deals are most likely to be dropping then if previous sales are any clue. Now’s the perfect time to do a little research and planning beforehand, though, and we’re here to help you out a bit.

Amazon’s big annual sale brings Black Friday-level discounts on all sorts of tech, and Apple deals are often some of the hottest offerings considering that these premium brand-name products don’t go on sale a whole lot. Apple AirPods are a particularly popular item — you don’t even need to be an Apple fanboy or fangirl to use and appreciate them — but we all know that they’re not the cheapest buds on the market.

That said, it’s hard to argue with the fact that millions of folks think they’re worth the premium, but a discount is still always welcome and the upcoming Prime Day headphone deals are your chance to score a pair for less. Now’s the time to decide which model you want though, and you’ve got three choices: The standard AirPods (note that these come with either a wired charging case, or a wireless charging case that costs extra), the higher-end AirPods Pro, and the new AirPods Max. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are small earbuds while the AirPods Max are full-sized over-ear headphones.

They’re all pretty good. We stated in our AirPods review that the standard models are sleek, easy to use, and sound decent enough, but may not please audiophiles. In our AirPods Pro review, we noted that the upgraded models deliver better sound for users who are pickier about that and the addition of adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and in our hands-on AirPods Max review, we stated that Apple’s new over-ear headphones were worth the money for serious listeners looking for bigger sound than earbuds can provide.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow (Monday) and runs through Tuesday, and we recommend waiting until then to see the best Prime Day AirPods deals. Equipped with our advice, you should have a nice leg-up over other shoppers. Also note that other retailers will also be running concurrent sales so be sure to cross-check prices and do some comparison shopping before you pull the trigger.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



