Keeping your home clean is a necessary evil, and it’s not exactly what many would describe as fun, either. Vacuuming, mopping, laundry, dishes, the list goes on, and it’s pretty much endless. If you have a big family or a busy household — and let’s be real, who doesn’t these days — even just a little reprieve goes a long way. That’s where smart home cleaning products come into the picture, or more specifically smart robot vacuums and the like. Even just cordless vacuums with powerful suction and a host of convenient features make the task(s) so much easier. Dreame Technology, established in 2015, understands this and has made it a mission to provide innovative consumer products that focus on smart home cleaning. They have the vision, and the execution, to empower lives through modern technology.

At the risk of sounding too smitten, Dreametech devices push the envelope of smart functionality through some pretty fantastic features. Take the D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop cleaner, for instance. It features intelligent LiDAR navigation with precision mapping that’s faster, more accurate, and creates effective routes for the device than most comparable models. In short, it means that the vacuum can navigate safely throughout a home, avoiding obstacles and other boundaries, while learning the layout of the spaces. You can also set no-go zones, or boundaries, that the vacuum cannot pass, like if you don’t want a particular room, nook, or area cleaned — maybe you have some power cords in the way? We’ll dive more into the capabilities of Dreametech’s devices below, so keep reading if you’re interested! You can also shop their store if you prefer.

How is it more enjoyable?

You’re probably wondering how cleaning would be more enjoyable, even with great tools? Whether you’re talking about a cordless stick vacuum, or a robot vacuum that can clean a home autonomously, Dreametech offers an excellent selection of cleaning products, which are both affordable, and highly functional. The D9 will clean and mop for you, and return to its dock when it needs to charge, leaving you more freedom to do other tasks, relax a little, or spend time with your family. The T20, while manually controlled, makes it a lot easier to clean up when you need to be hands-on. They make you faster, more effective, and free up a lot of your time, which is certainly a win in our book!

Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop is that it offers 3000Pa of suction power, significantly higher than similar devices in the field. That’s a high-power, strong level of suction that can effortlessly clean dirt, messes, debris, you name it! The 270ml water tank holds enough to clean up to 200 cubic meters of space, plenty to cover most residential homes. While the 570ml dustbin and 5200mAh battery provide more than enough power, and room, to clean over 2,100 square feet of living area, and a runtime of 150-minutes. Of course, the real star of the show is the app, which you can use to configure the vacuum — like changing settings — set up a cleaning schedule, and define no-go zones. This thing is an absolute beast, and it’s pretty darn intelligent.

For Black Friday, and up until November 29th, the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum will be 25% off. On any other day, you’d pay $320, but during the sale, it’s just $240 with free shipping. Act soon, because there’s no telling when the deal will sell out!

Dreametech T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Next up is the Dreame T20, a cordless and lightweight stick vacuum that easily swaps between a traditional stand-up style vacuum and a handheld unit. You can convert it quickly to clean auxiliary areas, like inside your vehicle, under furniture, and in spaces that a normal vacuum would never reach. Not to mention, the cordless design gives you unfettered freedom for up to 70 minutes in energy-saving mode, 30-minutes in standard cleaning mode, and 8-minutes in the powerful boost suction mode. The 150AW or 25,000Pa suction power is more than enough to clean even the largest messes. Altogether, it compliments a smart robot vacuum like the Dreame D9 very well. What your little robot companion can’t get, or can’t reach, you can easily clean with the T20. Moreover, it comes with a wall mount and several accessories like a crevice nozzle or a 2-in-1 brush.

Even more exciting, is that the T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for Black Friday for 25% off. Normally $349, you can grab it for $267 right now with free shipping. That’s a heck of a deal, not just because of what features it offers, but also because of the competition’s prices, some of which are much higher even on sale.

