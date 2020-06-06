This weekend, eBay is featuring sales on Dyson vacuum cleaners. Some of the Dyson deals below are manufacturer-furbished models, all available on Dysons’ official eBay store. Buying a manufacturer refurbished model is an excellent way to enjoy extra savings because the original manufacturers, in this case, Dyson, tested them and guarantee that they work precisely like new products. All Dyson vacuums in this sale include fast, free shipping, but act quickly before they sell out.

Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum — $140, was $400

Weighing in at just over 12 pounds, Dyson’s Small Ball Multi-Floor upright vacuum is light and easy to carry around. The handle retracts to take up less storage space and it also detaches easily for cleaning high areas in your home. The self-adjusting main cleaner head has a carbon fiber filament brush bar to clean deep in carpeting. The ball design makes it super easy to maneuver in and around tight spaces. This manufacturer-refurbished model is available for $140, a 65% discount from the normal $400 retail price.

Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum — $200, was $300

The Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Stick vacuum in this sale is brand new in original, unopened packaging. The V7 Origin uses Dyson’s quick connect and disconnect design to transform quickly from a stick vacuum to a handheld. The Origin model comes with a removable brush roll cleaning head, a combination tool, and a crevice tool. You can vacuum all spaces in your home for up to 30 minutes per battery charge. When you’re done, empty the dustbin with Dyson’s hygienic release system and place the vacuum on the charging dock to automatically recharge the battery for next time. Brand new, but with a 33% discount, the eBay sale price is just $200.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum — $220, was $400

You can save $180 on this factory-refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 upright vacuum cleaner. Easy height adjustment simplifies cleaning hard floors and carpeting. The vacuum’s ball design helps you move around furniture and other obstacles. Dyson has a no-bag dustbin, so when it’s full, you can quickly dump the bin into a trash can and get back to cleaning. The air in your home will benefit from the vacuum’s whole-machine HEPA filtration. This model also comes with a combination cleaning tool and a special tool for cleaning stairs. Discounted by 45% from the usual $400 list price, you can buy the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 for just $220 on Dyson’s eBay store.

Dyson V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum — $300, was $500

The Dyson V10 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum is such a powerful cleaning machine Dyson decided to stop future development for corded vacuum cleaners. Powered by Dyson’s V10 digital motor, this vacuum runs for up to 60 minutes per charge, depending on cleaning mode. Like the other Dyson cordless models, the V10 transforms to a handheld vac quickly and easily, uses the hygienic point-and-shoot dust bin emptying mechanism, and has a drop-in charging dock so the V10 will be ready to work the next time. Take advantage of eBay’s 40% discount on this Dyson-refurbished model to buy it for $300, $200 less than the normal $500 price.

