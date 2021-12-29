Save $120 on Dyson’s best humidifier and air purifier today

If you’re looking to freshen up the air in your home this winter (and beyond), then Best Buy has a killer deal right now on Dyson’s best air purifier and humidifier. The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool tower is a three-in-one air quality solution that purifies, humidifies, and cools, putting it head and shoulders above most standalone purifiers and humidifiers. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $700 — that’s $120 off its usual $820 price tag — making now the perfect time to buy.

Dyson is well-known for its innovative smart home appliances (you’ll see this name more than a few times when shopping for hair dryer deals and vacuum deals, to name two popular examples), and the Pure Humidify + Cool tower is one of the brand’s most impressive creations yet. Air purifiers are ideal for removing particular matter, allergens, and even odors from the air in your home, but don’t do much for ambient temperature or humidity. Likewise, a humidifier is great for warding off dry, stale air (particularly during cold and flu season, as these viruses thrive in drier environments), but that’s about it.

The Pure Humidify + Cool tower combines the two and adds a cooling fan on top of that to offer a more complete air quality package in a single device. Its filter traps 99.97% of airborne particulate matter down to 0.3 microns in size, and instead of freestanding water that most humidifiers use (which can become a breeding ground for bacteria), the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool circulates the water and kills any bacteria with UV-C lighting before sending that same freshly purified water to the evaporator for humidifying the room. The Dyson Pure tower also actively monitors air quality in your home, sending pollution and particulate matter readouts to your Android or iOS device via the Dyson Link app.

Instead of buying a humidifier, air purifier, and fan separately, you can grab the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool tower which does it all with one device. It would normally set you back $820; we think it’s worth it even at its normal price tag, but for a limited time, you can grab this three-in-one unit for $700 after a $120 discount. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on what is hands-down Dyson’s best air purifier and humidifier.

