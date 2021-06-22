We’re already well into the second half of this year’s Prime Day sale, but Amazon isn’t the only place you’ll find Prime Day deals. Other retailers like Newegg are also getting into the action in a big way, and if you need some help tidying up around the house and/or your old vacuum cleaner is running ragged, this tech outlet has some pretty nice Prime Day Dyson deals on offer today. Perhaps our favorite of the bunch is this fat $130 discount on the Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA cordless stick vac, which you can grab right now for just $200 — and since this one isn’t on Amazon, you don’t even need a Prime membership.

Dyson is a pioneer in the world of vacuum cleaning, developing suction technologies that are head and shoulders above what you’ll get with your standard cheap vacs. Whatever your needs may be, Dyson has a vacuum cleaner for you, and the Dyson V7 Fluffy is a sleek and portable cordless stick vac that’s purpose-built for hardwood floors and for people with allergies thanks to its built-in HEPA filtration, something not usually found on vacuums.

The V7 Fluffy stick vac is powered by Dyson’s V7 digital motor which utilizes radial cyclones to create strong centrifugal suction. In simpler terms, that means that the V7 stick vac punches well above its weight when it comes to pulling up and capturing dirt and dust from floors and other areas, and while its roller brush is well-designed for hard floors, it’s not only limited to smooth surfaces. Its rechargeable design gives you up to 30 minutes of cord-free use, although you can use it in corded mode as well.

As a stick vacuum, the Dyson V7 Fluffy can be used virtually anywhere, making it especially useful for cleaning difficult areas like stairs, underneath furniture, and in the corners of walls and ceilings where cobwebs love to accumulate. It comes with multiple attachment heads for cleaning different surfaces and can be quickly converted into a handheld vacuum.

For Prime Day, Newegg has the Dyson V7 Fluffy on sale for $130 off, knocking this superb cordless HEPA stick vacuum down to just $200. That’s a great price for one of the best stick vacs money can buy from one of the top names in the industry.

