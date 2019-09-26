Regular vacuuming still proves to be the most effective way to keep spaces spotless, breathable, and most importantly livable. If you’re going for an all-around clean, then it’s worth it to gear yourself with the best vacuum you can find from a trusted brand like Dyson. If it’s a hefty payout that worries you, Amazon has slashed its price for the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum by $122 so you can clean high and low for just $277 instead of $399.

Corded vacuums guarantee fade-free suction, but at the cost of your back as you will have to crouch down repeatedly to unplug and plug. Dyson, however, is ready to offer you cordless convenience with no compromise to its suction. The V7 is equipped with 15 radial cyclones arranged across two tiers to boost airflow and capture fine dust. Beyond the ability to deliver a deep clean across all floor types, you can also do quick cleanups and spot cleaning on multiple surfaces as it converts to a handheld vac. Weighing just 5.3 pounds, vacuuming will hardly be a drag.

The V7’s low profile head makes it easy for you to glide under furniture while its wand gives you more reach. Along with the onboard set of attachments, you’ll be armed with the ability to trap pesky dust bunnies and prevent creepy crawlers from settling in those tight corners. Moreover, with a brush bar that is now 75% more efficient than the V6 model, pet hair and ground-in dirt surely won’t stand a chance against its stiff nylon bristles, let alone its powerful motor.

Its lithium-ion battery can deliver up to 30 minutes of run time depending on the tool and mode you choose to apply. Max mode will use up more power in exchange for six minutes of higher suction but note thatcthe wall mount serves not only as easy storage but is also the V7’s charging dock — so it will likely be ready to go whenever and wherever. The ergonomic handle features an instant release trigger to ensure that it only consumes energy when cleaning while controls are readily accessible.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum saves you from the hassle of untangling or tripping on wires. And because nobody actually wants to be exposed to dirt, its dirt cup can easily be emptied from the bottom in one swift motion. We might not be able to escape our chores but it could be far less complicated and possible with $122 worth of savings from Amazon.

