Homes may be a place for free expression but clean spaces surely give out a good impression. If you enjoy being quite the host of awesome soirees, you want to make sure that those pesky dust bunnies don’t find their way into that guest list of yours. One sure way to go about this is through vacuuming and you might as well get the best vacuum out there from a reputable brand like Dyson. If you’re hesitant about shelling out the big bucks, Amazon’s sale has the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum available for $103 less. This 21% price cut gets its $500 list price plummet to a more palpable $397.

There is no doubt that Dyson has equipped its vacuums with powerful suction with two-tiered radial cyclones to increase airflow as well as capture fine dust, and now they’ve cut the wire for cordless convenience. With a digital motor that spins for 104,000 revolutions per minute plus the full set of attachments, you’ll easily glide through any type of floor or surface, take on small to large debris, rid yourself of ground-in dirt and pet hair, as much as you’re able to extend your reach so no corner is left unscathed.

Its versatility and portability go above and beyond with its ability to transform into a handheld vac for quick and concentrated cleanups while its lithium-ion battery allows up to 40 minutes of continuous run time with a non-motorized tool. Needless to say, its battery life will correspond to the mode and tool you choose to apply. Max Power Mode, for instance, will make use of more power as an equivalent of seven minutes of higher suction.

The air also becomes more hospitable with Dyson’s V8 Absolute vacuum in action as washable filters and a whole-machine HEPA filtration system are both in place to guarantee allergens stay trapped in its o.14-gallon bin. Dyson was thoughtful enough to mark its clear canister to indicate when it’s full and though, emptying it may be another story, it’s hardly cringe-worthy as it can be done in one swift motion.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum saves you from the hassle of tangling cord or having to plug and unplug on multiple occasions. A non-stop clean sure is possible and when you’re all done, the wall mount not only makes for easy storage but also doubles as its charging station so its always ready to go. Get a clean house with a slick vacuum for just $397 on Amazon.

