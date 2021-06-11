Early Prime Day deals are here meaning there’s a chunky price cut for the latest iPad 10.2 at Amazon. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new iPad or buy your very first tablet, this is a good time to do so with $30 off the usual price bringing it down to just $300. It’s easily the best value iPad around right now so be quick — stock probably won’t last at this price.

Winning our prize as the best value tablet out there in our look at the best tablets, the Apple iPad 10.2 is a pretty great device. While it didn’t win our overall pick in our look at the best iPad, it still featured as the best budget option because that’s exactly what it’s so great for. For the price, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic chip processor with Neural Engine, plus 32GB of storage. There’s an 8MP back camera for occasional snaps along with a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera for selfies and video calls.

As well as that, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard for any time you want to turn your iPad more into a hybrid laptop while on the move. That’s the beauty behind the iPad 10.2. It’s incredibly versatile for the price as it does everything you could need without breaking the bank. If you’re on a budget or you simply know you don’t need the power of something like the iPad Pro, the iPad 10.2 gives you all the convenience of iPadOS without having to spend a fortune. It’s lightweight too so you can easily toss it into a bag for when you’re heading out and want something a bit more substantial than your smartphone.

Ordinarily priced at $330, you can snap up the iPad 10.2 for just $300 as part of the early Prime Day deals. This is a great time to enjoy a suitably well designed tablet for less and we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

