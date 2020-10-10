Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 still discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hasn’t been around for very long, but Samsung is clearly happy to keep up some great smartwatch deals on its latest and greatest wearable. With Prime Day 2020 only just around the corner, you can get ahead of the Prime Day smartwatch deals by picking up either model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $30 less than its RRP. The 41mm model has seen a price drop from $399 to $369, while the 45mm has dropped from $429 to $399 — with LTE models also seeing $30 slashed off their usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) — $369, was $399:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth) — $399, was $429:

It comes with either a 1.4-inch or a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, which outputs a 360 x 360 pixel resolution. As you’d expect from Samsung, the display tech is gorgeous, and you’ll find the screen to be crisp and vivid no matter which size you pick. You’ll want to be sure you’re picking the right size though, and those with larger wrists will definitely find the larger size works better for them, while the smaller size should definitely be reserved for anyone with smaller hands and wrists. A bonus is the round display — unlike the Apple Watch’s “squircle”-shaped display, the more traditionally shaped Galaxy Watch 3 doesn’t scream “smartwatch,” making it perfect if you want a more subtle look.

The real ace in the hole is the rotating bezel. Using this, you’ll be able to whiz through your watch’s menus without needing to leave greasy finger smears across your watch’s glass. There is a touchscreen if you need it, but we found it wasn’t required most of the time, with snappy performance matching the bezel moment-for-moment. There are downsides though — it doesn’t run Google’s WearOS, instead using Samsung’s own Tizen software. That means there are no Google apps built in, which could be an issue for anyone already invested in Google’s ecosystem.

Still, that aside, this is an impressive smartwatch to use. There are health functions for almost everything, including heart rate, bloody oxygen, and sleeping patterns. There’s even a fall detection feature, and over 120 home workout programs built in. Samsung promises a day-long battery, though you may get less with the always-on display turned on.

Now, a $30 discount doesn’t seem like much when compared to some of the offers we’re expecting to see on Prime Day 2020 — but keep in mind that this is a brand-new watch, and getting any sort of discount on such brand-new tech isn’t particularly common. So while $30 may not seem like much, if you’ve been eyeing up Samsung’s latest watches, then this could be the kick you need to dive in. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch, with compatibility with both Android and iOS smartphones. Crucially, we just don’t know when in the near term we’ll see discounts on this device again. If you’ve been considering taking the plunge, now is probably the time.

