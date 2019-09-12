Even though Roomba might be the most well-known robot vacuum brand right now, Ecovacs offers the same quality for a lot less price. One of its bestselling robot vacuums, the Ecovacs Deebot 500, boasts smart home compatibility, app control, intuitive navigation, and most importantly, excellent cleaning prowess. With this little robot, you no longer have to drag an upright vacuum around and let it do the cleaning for you.

The Deebot 500 is currently enjoying a significant price reduction on Amazon. It normally costs $280 but now you can get it for a huge $90 less. Sit back, relax, and just say, “Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning” for $189.

This robot vacuum measures 2.9 x 12.9 x 3.1 inches so it’s slim enough to go beneath and between furniture. It has a single multi-function button up top to power it up/down and let it start/stop auto cleaning. Underneath, a single bristled roller brush and two rotating brushes are extremely capable of removing dirt and debris off your floors. On the rear is a retractable 0.5-liter dust bin that’s easy to clean.

Through the Ecovacs Home mobile app (available for download on both iOS and Android), you can set up cleaning schedules, remotely control the robot, check its battery life, and determine whether it’s time to do some light maintenance. This robot also has the ability to pair with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can order it to clean through voice command, a next-level convenience.

When the Deebot 500 is about to lose power, it will automatically return to its charging dock, recharge itself, and resume cleaning. It has three cleaning modes: Auto, Spot, and Edge. These modes have varying degrees of suction intensity and are meant for certain types of floors and areas. Auto mode is optimized for carpets. Edge mode will make the Deebot travel the perimeter of a room and clean its edges and corners. Spot mode is meant for thorough cleaning of concentrated dirt, cleaning in a spiral pattern (it usually travels in a straight line with the first two modes) on a specific area. You also have the choice to double the suction power by activating Max mode on the app for any of these modes.

The Deebot is equipped with anti-collision sensors that allow it to smartly navigate its surroundings without hitting anything. It also has anti-drop detection, so it won’t fall off the stairs. Unfortunately, the Deebot has the tendency to get itself tangled with cords that are just lying about. You need to make sure that the floor area that it’s going to clean is clear. Other than that, there’s no real issue with how well it performs.

The Deebot 500 is a superb robot that comes at a very reasonable price. Make this little gizmo do the cleaning unsupervised for $90 less on Amazon.

