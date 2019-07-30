Deals

Get yourself a Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch for as low as $137 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
fitbit versa lite amazon deal

Fitbit is known for its great selection of fitness trackers, but the company has dived into the smartwatch market as well. Earlier this year, they released the Versa Lite, which is said to be Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch to date priced at $160. With Amazon’s deal, however, you can get one for yourself for as low as $137. There are a variety of styles to choose from at different price points, but some colors only have limited stocks so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

Whether you’re a casual workout buff looking for solid basic fitness-tracking capabilities or someone who needs to stay connected all the time, you’ll find love with the Versa Lite. It may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier counterparts, but its stylish design and excellent performance go a long way to make up for its shortcomings.

WHITE VERSION — $135

MARINA BLUE VERSION — $138

This smartwatch flaunts the Apple Watch-esque look of the Versa. It has a lightweight and compact profile that’s easy and comfortable to wear and can be paired with other accessories. It also comes with two silicone straps (small and large) to accommodate a wide range of wrist sizes. You can change the bands if you want to, with options available in leather and metal.

Fitbit’s roots are in activity tracking, and it shows in the Versa Lite. This watch compiles all the stats you need to stay fit and healthy without overwhelming you. You can use it to monitor steps, sleep, heart rate, and exercises. There are 19 activities available in the Exercise app, including weights, running, biking, and hiking. Once you select and start an activity, you can see your performance on the watch while you work out such as distance, time, and calories burned. It doesn’t have a GPS chip on its own, but connecting it to your phone’s GPS also provide spot-on route tracking and mileage calculation.

It also makes a great extension of your phone. You can customize which alerts will show up on your watch, block notifications when you are sleeping or working out, or adjust settings to control when you receive updates. Clearing phone notifications directly on the watch and using pre-set quick replies to respond to messages are also possible.

The Fitbit Versa Lite sits in between a basic fitness band and a high-end smartwatch. It may be the pared-down version of the more expensive Versa, but it’s equipped with a set of features robust enough for everyone except the hardcore athlete. You can order yours today on Amazon for as low as $135.

If you’re looking for something more fitness-focused, check these out:

  • Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker — $134 on Amazon
  • Fitbit Alta HR — $80 to $221 on Amazon

Looking for more? Find other amazing deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
Up Next

Where to find the latest deals for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
jabra elite active 45e amazon deal black
Deals

The Jabra Elite Active 45e drops to only $80 on Amazon before school starts

Staying physically active during college is a chore without your music playing in the background. Motivate yourself to run with a pair of wireless sports earbuds. You can buy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45e for only $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit alta hr
Deals

The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its posh design and reliable tracking features make it an attractive pick especially for those new to the world of fitness tracking. Get it today for only $88.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch or the Garmin Forerunner? Check out the no-frills Amazfit Bip. It has all the smartwatch essentials and only retails for $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
circle with disney internet content manager bottom copy
Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the challenge of controlling their children's internet exposure. You can now manage your kids' gadgets with Circle with Disney. Get this parental control device for only $30 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ue portable speakers amazon price cut megaboom 3
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either the UE Boom 2 or UE MegaBoom 3 along with their booming price cuts of up to 52% on Amazon. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen