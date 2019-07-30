Get yourself a Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch for as low as $137 on Amazon

Share

Fitbit is known for its great selection of fitness trackers, but the company has dived into the smartwatch market as well. Earlier this year, they released the Versa Lite, which is said to be Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch to date priced at $160. With Amazon’s deal, however, you can get one for yourself for as low as $137. There are a variety of styles to choose from at different price points, but some colors only have limited stocks so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

Whether you’re a casual workout buff looking for solid basic fitness-tracking capabilities or someone who needs to stay connected all the time, you’ll find love with the Versa Lite. It may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier counterparts, but its stylish design and excellent performance go a long way to make up for its shortcomings.

WHITE VERSION — $135

MARINA BLUE VERSION — $138

This smartwatch flaunts the Apple Watch-esque look of the Versa. It has a lightweight and compact profile that’s easy and comfortable to wear and can be paired with other accessories. It also comes with two silicone straps (small and large) to accommodate a wide range of wrist sizes. You can change the bands if you want to, with options available in leather and metal.

Fitbit’s roots are in activity tracking, and it shows in the Versa Lite. This watch compiles all the stats you need to stay fit and healthy without overwhelming you. You can use it to monitor steps, sleep, heart rate, and exercises. There are 19 activities available in the Exercise app, including weights, running, biking, and hiking. Once you select and start an activity, you can see your performance on the watch while you work out such as distance, time, and calories burned. It doesn’t have a GPS chip on its own, but connecting it to your phone’s GPS also provide spot-on route tracking and mileage calculation.

It also makes a great extension of your phone. You can customize which alerts will show up on your watch, block notifications when you are sleeping or working out, or adjust settings to control when you receive updates. Clearing phone notifications directly on the watch and using pre-set quick replies to respond to messages are also possible.

The Fitbit Versa Lite sits in between a basic fitness band and a high-end smartwatch. It may be the pared-down version of the more expensive Versa, but it’s equipped with a set of features robust enough for everyone except the hardcore athlete. You can order yours today on Amazon for as low as $135.

