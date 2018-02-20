Crush your workout with the best Fitbit for every activity

Share

Fitbits are amazingly helpful tools for setting fitness goals and tracking your progress — you can exercise all day but if you don’t have metrics to tell you how you did, it’s hard to stay motivated. Being able to track how far you’ve gone, how many calories you’ve burned, what your average heart rate is, and other useful fitness stats helps you stay excited and keeps you on track. Furthermore, it ensures greater accuracy when creating training plans for yourself.

With that said, each type of activity requires different metrics. If you’re a runner, for example, you’re going to want something with an accurate GPS and the ability to track miles ran and heart rate. By contrast, swimmers require a fully waterproof wearable capable of accurately tracking laps in a pool. There are so many Fitbit models out there that it can be daunting to compare every feature and make a decision. To help, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fitbits for runners, swimmers, cyclers, triathletes, and weightlifters.

Best for running: Charge 2 ($150-180)

Featuring a fully interchangeable wristband with a sleek and unimposing design, the Charge 2 is one of Fitbit’s best trackers for anyone with an active lifestyle but particularly for runners. This stylish fitness band — which comes in six different color options — showcases PurePulse technology that precisely tracks your heart rate without requiring the use of a bulky chest strap.

Although it automatically tracks your activity throughout the day — steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, etc. — it has a specific Run tracking feature in its multi-sport mode. With this selected, the built-in GPS tracker activates automatically once you start running, tracking your route and delivering real-time information on heart rate, pace, distance, elevation, and split times right to your wrist. As a bonus, the device pauses on its own when you stop to take a break.

Best for swimming: Ionic ($300)

Another one of Fitbit’s best all-around fitness trackers, the brand-new Ionic is water-resistant up to 50 meters. What this means is that it’s perfect for use in the pool, the ocean (yes, it can withstand the salt), the shower, or even a sudden rainstorm. Featuring what’s called Swim Exercise mode, the Ionic displays laps in real-time as you swim, along with the duration of your pool time, stroke style, and the number of calories burned.

Aside from its swim functionality, the device is loaded with other features. As the company’s first self-proclaimed smartwatch (the Fitbit Blaze had watch-like features but wasn’t a full-scale watch), it sends you smartphone alerts and notifications, plays personalized workouts directly on the screen, monitors sleep cycles, and coaches you through guided breathing sessions. Like the Charge 2, it features SmartTrack which automatically detects what exercise you’re doing and switches into that mode to record stats.

Best for biking: Alta HR ($150-180)

Kyle Wiggers/Digital Trends

As Fitbit’s slimmest fitness tracker, the Alta HR is a great option for cycling due entirely to its low profile and lack of bulk on your wrist. It’s built with the ability to recognize when you’re cycling without having to switch to a special mode, recording minutes cycled, distance, calories burned, heart rate, and fat burning time. Although it records your distance while biking, the Alta HR doesn’t have a GPS so if you want to see your route, you’ll need to bring along a smartphone to track it via the app.

Perhaps its best feature is the fact its battery lasts a whopping seven days (compared to five days for the Charge 2 and Ionic), meaning it’s ideal if you do any bike camping or multi-day bike touring. In addition to its cycling-specific features, the Alta HR has automatic sleep tracking, text and calendar alerts, motivational reminders, a customizable clock interface, and an interchangeable band that comes in 10 color options.

Best for triathletes: Flex 2 ($60)

If budget isn’t a concern, the Ionic is your ultimate triathlon beast. However, many people forget about the Flex 2 — Fitbit’s other swim-proof fitness tracker. This basic band — although stripped of some of the bells and whistles of its fancier kin — performs many of the same functions at a much lower price. It’s water-resistant (of course), making it the perfect triathlon companion and it accomplishes everything you need: Automatically recognizes running, biking, and swimming, tracks distance covered, calories burned, and total active minutes.

The Flex 2 is also incredibly lightweight and slim, so it won’t feel overly cumbersome on race day — you can even wear it as a bangle or pendant. Plus, the slide-out device is easier to charge on your USB port than dangling a bulky watch from your computer. There are drawbacks, however, as it won’t record or log heart rate and if SmartTrack fails to recognize your activity, you have to adjust it using your phone. That said, if you’re just starting out for your first race- – or want to save some dough — the Flex 2 is an awesome budget option.

Best for weightlifting: Blaze ($200)

Designed with a chic style and urban feel, the Blaze is a fantastic choice for gym rats. The watch-style device monitors heart rate without a chest strap, delivering astonishing accuracy across a diverse set of multi-sport modes. The heart rate tracking is consistent during weightlifting and you don’t have to pause and unpause between reps.

It even features a special Weights choice under Exercise, allowing you to accurately log time spent in the weight room. The device also connects to Fitstar workouts which delivers step-by-step instructions directly to the wristband’s display. After every workout, the Blaze delivers an on-screen summary which you can compare with the Fitbit app to track progress toward your goals.

