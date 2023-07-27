The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands: 13 you can buy right now

Samsung has revealed the next iteration of its smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, during its July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest and greatest Galaxy Watches will ship with Wear OS 4 and have the best new features, including app folders and customer colors in One UI Watch 5.

With the Galaxy Watch 6 series, you’ll have advanced sleep coaching for better sleep tracking, improved heart rate tracking with FDA-certified heart rhythm notification tracking, as well as ECG measurements for irregular heart rhythms.

Though Samsung has its own official watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, you can take the personalization even further since both watches support all standard 20mm watch bands too. As such, here are the best watch bands you can buy for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band

Best rugged Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Reinforced thickness

Soft and comfortable

Great for workouts

Multiple colors

Tough and durable Cons Rugged look isn't for everyone

If you're looking for a basic sport band for working out in, then this official Samsung band gets the job done. It's made with a strong fluoroelastomer material that is soft and comfortable to wear during your workouts, or for everyday wear. It also features added thickness and texture that helps reinforce the band for long-lasting endurance. It's relatively affordable and will last a while. Plus, it comes in multiple colors and sizes to best suit your needs.

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Best sport Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Simple and classic

Soft and flexible material

Multiple colors

Easy installation

Various sizes Cons Too basic for some

Looking for a simple yet sophisticated Galaxy Watch 6 band for a classic look? Then you can't beat the Sport Band from Samsung. This band is made with a soft fluoroelastomer material that is soft and flexible, making it easy to adjust the angle with the added air pocket. It's easy to install, too, and comes in several different colors and sizes to best suit your needs.

Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band

Best colorful Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Unique two-tone look

Soft and flexible material

Multiple color options

Multiple sizing Cons Only three colors

Those who want something that is a bit bolder that stands out from the crowd will want to consider the Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band. It's made with a soft fluoroelastomer material that is great for everyday wear and even workouts, and it's flexible enough to adjust to the proper angle, especially with the air pocket.

The unique two-tone contrasting look makes it look different enough from most of the other Galaxy Watch 6 bands on the market, and the red color especially could make heads turn. It comes in three colors and two size variations.

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band

Best magnetic Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Elegant and sophisticated look

Simple magnetic clasp closure

Sleek design

Soft and flexible material Cons Expensive

Watch doesn't lay flat with this band

For anyone who wants something that's elegant, sophisticated, and also unique, then this Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band is one to consider. It's made with a fluoroelastomer material that's soft and flexible, so it's comfortable to wear. But instead of a traditional buckle, it has a magnetic clasp that is easy to get the watch on and off. It's perfect for everyday wear, whether it's running errands or a fancy night out in the town.

Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band

Best wholesome Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Soft and flexible

Simple yet subtly colorful

For a good cause

Unique look Cons May get dirty easily

Only one size

This special watch band from Samsung is truly one-of-a-kind. It has colorful adjustment holes that are subtle enough to look professional and elegant, and the special stitching represents the United Nations' 17 Global Goals. The band itself is made with a soft and flexible fluoroelastomer material that is comfortable to wear, and the Global Goals logo is engraved on the back of the band.

And with every purchase of the Global Goals band, 5% will be donated to the United Nations' 17 Global Goals, which include ending poverty and world hunger, as well as fighting injustice and climate change all over the globe. And you can download a digital watch face to learn more about the 17 goals.

MobyFox Hokusai Smartwatch Band

Best unique Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Eye-catching art

Soft and flexible silicone material

Comfortable to wear

Very affordable Cons Style not for everyone

MobyFox makes great mobile tech accessories, including watch bands for all brands. This Hokusai band features beautiful artwork from Hokusai in your choice of Cherry Blossom or The Great Wave. These unique bands will surely turn heads and are perfect all year round. It's made with a soft and flexible silicone material that is comfortable to wear all day, even during your workouts. And since this is a standard 20mm pin, you can use it with pretty much any smartwatch — including the Galaxy Watch 6.

MobyFox The Beatles Smartwatch Band

Best musical Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Subtle but fun design for The Beatles fans

Soft and flexible silicone

Comfortable to wear

Universal compatibility Cons Not for non-Beatles fans

If you have Beatlemania, then you'll love this The Beatles Abbey Road smartwatch band from MobyFox. It's a perfect band for any Beatles fan, with the blue and black that compliment each other nicely, as well as the Abbey Road silhouette of the Fab Four walking across Abbey Road. Like other MobyFox bands, this is made of soft and flexible silicone, which is perfect for everyday use. And if you prefer Yellow Submarine, MobyFox has that design to choose from as well.

MobyFox Star Wars - Darth Vader Smartwatch Band

Best Star Wars Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Cool Star Wars Darth Vader design

Comfortable silicone

Flexible

Affordable Cons Not everyone likes the Dark side

Come to the Dark Side — we have cookies and cool watch bands!

This Star Wars - Darth Vader watchband features the one and only Darth Vader looking as menacing as ever in a galaxy far, far away. It also has the Death Star, the planet-sized superweapon that is capable of destroying entire planets like Alderaan. Any Darth Vader fan will appreciate this cool watch band with its comfortable silicone and buckle closure. And, of course, it works perfectly with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

CASETiFY Flexi Band Galaxy Watch Band

Best recycled Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Water and sweat resistant

Soft and flexible

Has ventilation for comfort

Made from recycled materials

Tons of prints and designs

Fully customizable Cons Pricey

Casetify is an accessory brand that has tons of options for users. The Flexi Band is made partially from recycled materials (pellets from recycled phone cases), so you can feel good about your purchase. It's water- and sweat-resistant with a matte finish, and it also has ventilation slots so you can wear the band comfortably all day.

The best part about Casetify products is that you have a ton of options to choose from, as they have hundreds of prints and designs. You can even customize products too!

V-MORO Leather Strap

Best leather Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Soft and flexible

Genuine leather cowhide

Multiple color options and designs

Inexpensive Cons Not best fit for larger wrists

Looking for an affordable leather strap? This one from V-Moro is made with genuine cowhide leather and is soft and supple. It's flexible enough to be worn comfortably on the wrist all day long, and it comes in multiple colors to suit your mood and outfit. The leather is also anti-slip and sweat-absorbent, so you don't need to worry.

Since this strap is 20mm, it will fit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and any other watch or smartwatch that uses 20mm straps. Plus, you just can't beat that price!

Wanme Metal Band

Best metal Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Classy and elegant look

Breathable stainless steel mesh

Easy magnetic clasp

Multiple colors

Very affordable Cons Metal coating may wear off over time

If you like classic style, this Milanese loop metal band from Wanme will do nicely. It features breathable stainless steel mesh that is lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long. The metal comes in different colored coatings to help you match with your outfit, whether it's everyday wear or if you're going out for a special occasion. And the magnetic clasp makes it easy to get it on and off whenever you need to. And since this is so inexpensive, you can pretty much grab one of every color if you wanted to and not break the bank!

DaQin Stretchy Solo Loop Band

Best nylon Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Soft nylon material

Comfortable

Many color choices

Great for working out in

Super affordable Cons Nylon isn't for everyone

When you're using your Galaxy Watch 6 to work out, you want a comfortable band that is lightweight and breathable. This Stretchy Solo Loop from DaQin is just like the Apple Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, which have been called "the sweatpants of Apple Watch bands," because they're so comfortable.

This band is just like that but for the Galaxy Watch 6 (and any other wearable that uses standard 20mm bands). The band is fully adjustable, and the velcro enclosure means a secure fit. It comes in a variety of colors and costs less than $10 each, so you can grab several for whatever mood you're in.

Lerobo Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band

Best stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros Elegant and professional look

Made with stainless steel

Durable

Multiple metal colors

Includes tool for size adjustment Cons Link adjustment can be annoying

Fancy a more traditional timepiece look? Then this stainless steel link bracelet from Lerobo helps you achieve that for a price that won't break the bank. This band is made with stainless steel for that elegant and professional style, perfect for the board room.

It also wears nicely when you exercise too. The links can be removed with the included tool, so you can get the perfect fit with the butterfly clasp closure. This band is also great for both men and women, as there are multiple colors, including rose gold.

