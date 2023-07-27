 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands: 13 you can buy right now

Christine Romero-Chan
By
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Samsung has revealed the next iteration of its smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, during its July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest and greatest Galaxy Watches will ship with Wear OS 4 and have the best new features, including app folders and customer colors in One UI Watch 5.

With the Galaxy Watch 6 series, you’ll have advanced sleep coaching for better sleep tracking, improved heart rate tracking with FDA-certified heart rhythm notification tracking, as well as ECG measurements for irregular heart rhythms.

Though Samsung has its own official watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, you can take the personalization even further since both watches support all standard 20mm watch bands too. As such, here are the best watch bands you can buy for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band, M/L, Gray
Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band
Best rugged Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Sport Band
Best sport Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band
Best colorful Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band
Best magnetic Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band
Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band
Best wholesome Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Hokusai - Cherry Blossom Samsung Smartwatch Band - Inspired by the Artist (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox Hokusai Smartwatch Band
Best unique Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
The Beatles – Abbey Road Samsung Smartwatch Band - Officially Licensed (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox The Beatles Smartwatch Band
Best musical Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Star Wars – Darth Vader Samsung Smartwatch Band – Officially Licensed (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox Star Wars - Darth Vader Smartwatch Band
Best Star Wars Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
CASETiFY Flexi Band for Galaxy Watch
CASETiFY Flexi Band Galaxy Watch Band
Best recycled Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
V-MORO Leather Strap Compatible with Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 5 Band 40mm 44mm with Rose Gold Stainless Steel Buckle for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro/Watch 42mm/Watch3 41mm/Active 2 40mm 44mm Pink Women
V-MORO Leather Strap
Best leather Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Wanme Metal Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Band, Galaxy Watch 4 / Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro Bands, Galaxy Watch 3 41mm / Galaxy Watch 42mm, 20mm Stainless Steel Replacement Strap for Galaxy Active 2 Bands Women Men (Black)
Wanme Metal Band
Best metal Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
DaQin Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm 44mm, Galaxy Watch 4 Band/Galaxy Watch 3 41mm/Galaxy Watch 42mm, 20mm Nylon Bands Replacement for Galaxy Watch 5/Pro 45mm Women Men, Pink Sand
DaQin Stretchy Solo Loop Band
Best nylon Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
Lerobo Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Band & Galaxy 5 Band 40mm 44mm/Watch 5 Pro Bands 45mm/ Active 2 Watch Bands/Watch 4 Classic Band 46mm 42mm, 20mm Stainless Steel Metal Replacement Strap
Lerobo Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
Best stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 band
Jump to details
All colors of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band

Best rugged Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Reinforced thickness
  • Soft and comfortable
  • Great for workouts
  • Multiple colors
  • Tough and durable
Cons
  • Rugged look isn't for everyone

If you're looking for a basic sport band for working out in, then this official Samsung band gets the job done. It's made with a strong fluoroelastomer material that is soft and comfortable to wear during your workouts, or for everyday wear. It also features added thickness and texture that helps reinforce the band for long-lasting endurance. It's relatively affordable and will last a while. Plus, it comes in multiple colors and sizes to best suit your needs.

Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band, M/L, Gray
Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band
Best rugged Galaxy Watch 6 band
Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Band in Pink Gold.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Best sport Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Simple and classic
  • Soft and flexible material
  • Multiple colors
  • Easy installation
  • Various sizes
Cons
  • Too basic for some

Looking for a simple yet sophisticated Galaxy Watch 6 band for a classic look? Then you can't beat the Sport Band from Samsung. This band is made with a soft fluoroelastomer material that is soft and flexible, making it easy to adjust the angle with the added air pocket. It's easy to install, too, and comes in several different colors and sizes to best suit your needs.

Galaxy Watch Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Sport Band
Best sport Galaxy Watch 6 band
Related
Samsung Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band family.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band

Best colorful Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Unique two-tone look
  • Soft and flexible material
  • Multiple color options
  • Multiple sizing
Cons
  • Only three colors

Those who want something that is a bit bolder that stands out from the crowd will want to consider the Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band. It's made with a soft fluoroelastomer material that is great for everyday wear and even workouts, and it's flexible enough to adjust to the proper angle, especially with the air pocket.

The unique two-tone contrasting look makes it look different enough from most of the other Galaxy Watch 6 bands on the market, and the red color especially could make heads turn. It comes in three colors and two size variations.

Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band
Best colorful Galaxy Watch 6 band
Athlete wearing Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band during workout.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band

Best magnetic Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Elegant and sophisticated look
  • Simple magnetic clasp closure
  • Sleek design
  • Soft and flexible material
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Watch doesn't lay flat with this band

For anyone who wants something that's elegant, sophisticated, and also unique, then this Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band is one to consider. It's made with a fluoroelastomer material that's soft and flexible, so it's comfortable to wear. But instead of a traditional buckle, it has a magnetic clasp that is easy to get the watch on and off. It's perfect for everyday wear, whether it's running errands or a fancy night out in the town.

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band
Best magnetic Galaxy Watch 6 band
Samsung Galaxy Watch Global Goals band.
Samsung

Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band

Best wholesome Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Soft and flexible
  • Simple yet subtly colorful
  • For a good cause
  • Unique look
Cons
  • May get dirty easily
  • Only one size

This special watch band from Samsung is truly one-of-a-kind. It has colorful adjustment holes that are subtle enough to look professional and elegant, and the special stitching represents the United Nations' 17 Global Goals. The band itself is made with a soft and flexible fluoroelastomer material that is comfortable to wear, and the Global Goals logo is engraved on the back of the band.

And with every purchase of the Global Goals band, 5% will be donated to the United Nations' 17 Global Goals, which include ending poverty and world hunger, as well as fighting injustice and climate change all over the globe. And you can download a digital watch face to learn more about the 17 goals.

Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band
Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band
Best wholesome Galaxy Watch 6 band
MobyFox Hokusai smartwatch band.
MobyFox

MobyFox Hokusai Smartwatch Band

Best unique Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Eye-catching art
  • Soft and flexible silicone material
  • Comfortable to wear
  • Very affordable
Cons
  • Style not for everyone

MobyFox makes great mobile tech accessories, including watch bands for all brands. This Hokusai band features beautiful artwork from Hokusai in your choice of Cherry Blossom or The Great Wave. These unique bands will surely turn heads and are perfect all year round. It's made with a soft and flexible silicone material that is comfortable to wear all day, even during your workouts. And since this is a standard 20mm pin, you can use it with pretty much any smartwatch — including the Galaxy Watch 6.

Hokusai - Cherry Blossom Samsung Smartwatch Band - Inspired by the Artist (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox Hokusai Smartwatch Band
Best unique Galaxy Watch 6 band
The Beatles Abbey Road smartwatch band from MobyFox.
MobyFox

MobyFox The Beatles Smartwatch Band

Best musical Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Subtle but fun design for The Beatles fans
  • Soft and flexible silicone
  • Comfortable to wear
  • Universal compatibility
Cons
  • Not for non-Beatles fans

If you have Beatlemania, then you'll love this The Beatles Abbey Road smartwatch band from MobyFox. It's a perfect band for any Beatles fan, with the blue and black that compliment each other nicely, as well as the Abbey Road silhouette of the Fab Four walking across Abbey Road. Like other MobyFox bands, this is made of soft and flexible silicone, which is perfect for everyday use. And if you prefer Yellow Submarine, MobyFox has that design to choose from as well.

The Beatles – Abbey Road Samsung Smartwatch Band - Officially Licensed (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox The Beatles Smartwatch Band
Best musical Galaxy Watch 6 band
Star Wars Darth Vader smartwatch band from MobyFox.
MobyFox

MobyFox Star Wars - Darth Vader Smartwatch Band

Best Star Wars Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Cool Star Wars Darth Vader design
  • Comfortable silicone
  • Flexible
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Not everyone likes the Dark side

Come to the Dark Side — we have cookies and cool watch bands!

This Star Wars - Darth Vader watchband features the one and only Darth Vader looking as menacing as ever in a galaxy far, far away. It also has the Death Star, the planet-sized superweapon that is capable of destroying entire planets like Alderaan. Any Darth Vader fan will appreciate this cool watch band with its comfortable silicone and buckle closure. And, of course, it works perfectly with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Star Wars – Darth Vader Samsung Smartwatch Band – Officially Licensed (watch not included) - 20mm
MobyFox Star Wars - Darth Vader Smartwatch Band
Best Star Wars Galaxy Watch 6 band
CASETiFY pink orange gradient Flexi Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch.
CASETiFY

CASETiFY Flexi Band Galaxy Watch Band

Best recycled Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Water and sweat resistant
  • Soft and flexible
  • Has ventilation for comfort
  • Made from recycled materials
  • Tons of prints and designs
  • Fully customizable
Cons
  • Pricey

Casetify is an accessory brand that has tons of options for users. The Flexi Band is made partially from recycled materials (pellets from recycled phone cases), so you can feel good about your purchase. It's water- and sweat-resistant with a matte finish, and it also has ventilation slots so you can wear the band comfortably all day.

The best part about Casetify products is that you have a ton of options to choose from, as they have hundreds of prints and designs. You can even customize products too!

CASETiFY Flexi Band for Galaxy Watch
CASETiFY Flexi Band Galaxy Watch Band
Best recycled Galaxy Watch 6 band
A pink leather strap by V-MORO on a traditional watch worn by a woman.
V-MORO

V-MORO Leather Strap

Best leather Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Soft and flexible
  • Genuine leather cowhide
  • Multiple color options and designs
  • Inexpensive
Cons
  • Not best fit for larger wrists

Looking for an affordable leather strap? This one from V-Moro is made with genuine cowhide leather and is soft and supple. It's flexible enough to be worn comfortably on the wrist all day long, and it comes in multiple colors to suit your mood and outfit. The leather is also anti-slip and sweat-absorbent, so you don't need to worry.

Since this strap is 20mm, it will fit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and any other watch or smartwatch that uses 20mm straps. Plus, you just can't beat that price!

V-MORO Leather Strap Compatible with Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 5 Band 40mm 44mm with Rose Gold Stainless Steel Buckle for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro/Watch 42mm/Watch3 41mm/Active 2 40mm 44mm Pink Women
V-MORO Leather Strap
Best leather Galaxy Watch 6 band
Wanme metal milanese loop band for Samsung Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold.
Wanme

Wanme Metal Band

Best metal Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Classy and elegant look
  • Breathable stainless steel mesh
  • Easy magnetic clasp
  • Multiple colors
  • Very affordable
Cons
  • Metal coating may wear off over time

If you like classic style, this Milanese loop metal band from Wanme will do nicely. It features breathable stainless steel mesh that is lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long. The metal comes in different colored coatings to help you match with your outfit, whether it's everyday wear or if you're going out for a special occasion. And the magnetic clasp makes it easy to get it on and off whenever you need to. And since this is so inexpensive, you can pretty much grab one of every color if you wanted to and not break the bank!

Wanme Metal Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Band, Galaxy Watch 4 / Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro Bands, Galaxy Watch 3 41mm / Galaxy Watch 42mm, 20mm Stainless Steel Replacement Strap for Galaxy Active 2 Bands Women Men (Black)
Wanme Metal Band
Best metal Galaxy Watch 6 band
DaQin stretchy solo loop band for Samsung Galaxy Watch in Pink Sand.
DaQin

DaQin Stretchy Solo Loop Band

Best nylon Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Soft nylon material
  • Comfortable
  • Many color choices
  • Great for working out in
  • Super affordable
Cons
  • Nylon isn't for everyone

When you're using your Galaxy Watch 6 to work out, you want a comfortable band that is lightweight and breathable. This Stretchy Solo Loop from DaQin is just like the Apple Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, which have been called "the sweatpants of Apple Watch bands," because they're so comfortable.

This band is just like that but for the Galaxy Watch 6 (and any other wearable that uses standard 20mm bands). The band is fully adjustable, and the velcro enclosure means a secure fit. It comes in a variety of colors and costs less than $10 each, so you can grab several for whatever mood you're in.

DaQin Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm 44mm, Galaxy Watch 4 Band/Galaxy Watch 3 41mm/Galaxy Watch 42mm, 20mm Nylon Bands Replacement for Galaxy Watch 5/Pro 45mm Women Men, Pink Sand
DaQin Stretchy Solo Loop Band
Best nylon Galaxy Watch 6 band
Lerobo Stainless Steel metal band for Samsung Galaxy Watch in silver and black color.
Lerobo

Lerobo Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band

Best stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 band

Pros
  • Elegant and professional look
  • Made with stainless steel
  • Durable
  • Multiple metal colors
  • Includes tool for size adjustment
Cons
  • Link adjustment can be annoying

Fancy a more traditional timepiece look? Then this stainless steel link bracelet from Lerobo helps you achieve that for a price that won't break the bank. This band is made with stainless steel for that elegant and professional style, perfect for the board room.

It also wears nicely when you exercise too. The links can be removed with the included tool, so you can get the perfect fit with the butterfly clasp closure. This band is also great for both men and women, as there are multiple colors, including rose gold.

Lerobo Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Band & Galaxy 5 Band 40mm 44mm/Watch 5 Pro Bands 45mm/ Active 2 Watch Bands/Watch 4 Classic Band 46mm 42mm, 20mm Stainless Steel Metal Replacement Strap
Lerobo Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
Best stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 band

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Hurry! This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $151 for a few more hours
A man wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on her wrist.

Prime Day is coming to a close. After two straight days of fantastic discounts, most Prime Day deals will disappear tonight or early tomorrow morning. We'll have a few left over, but anything labeled a "Prime Day Deal" by Amazon is liable to go away at any moment. If you have any deals in your line of sight that you haven't snatched up, grab them now. One of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals is still alive. Two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are on sale. If you buy one without LTE, it's down to $151 from $200. If you opt for the watch with LTE, you'll pay $183 instead of $250. Let's dig into what there is to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/o LTE -- $151, was $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/ LTE -- $183, was $250

Read more
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch to buy on Prime Day
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

Do you have an iPhone and are looking to get your very first smartwatch? Or perhaps you have an older model and are looking to replace it with something better.

Either way, if you use an iPhone, then the Apple Watch is the way to go. And for Prime Day, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a massive 46% price cut
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, sitting on its charger.

Some of the best smartwatches have become essential tools and companions for our day-to-day lives, whether it's helping decrease screen time or track our health. One of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great option if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, and even if you're not, it's still the best non-apple smartwatch on the market. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on the Galaxy watches, like this one from Amazon, bringing it down to $151 from $280 for the 40mm version.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has many features. For example, it comes with a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen running a 396 x 396 resolution on the 40mm version, and it has bright colors and sharp images, as you'd expect from a screen coming from Amazon. As for performance, it's quick and snappy, backed by Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, which isn't likely to run out any time soon and helps give a smooth experience. Battery life is also impressive, at roughly 24 hours with an active day, although you could potentially push it to 50 hours if you turn off always-on and lower the brightness.

Read more