Frozen 2 officially premieres in theaters on November 22, which means if Frozen fever hasn’t hit your house for the second time yet, consider yourself warned: Winter is coming.

If you need a refresher on everything that happened in the original Frozen movie, you can stream it now on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ (sign up for Disney+ free trial). If you need to stock up on Frozen gifts for your kids before they all sell out for the holidays, we have you covered with a list of what will likely be some of the hottest gifts of the season.

Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity — $59

Elsa fans will love stepping into the princess’s world with Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity. The vanity shows moments from Elsa’s journey in Frozen 2 and plays two of the iconic songs from the film. Even better, the vanity comes with a number of hairpieces and a brush and comb for dressing up for playtime and has a built-in drawer to keep all those accessories together.

Frozen 2 Plush Collector Set — $25

Bring the cast of Frozen 2 home with you with this collector’s set of plush characters from the film. Inside you’ll find 10-inch versions of Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and the Salamander. Elsa and Kristoff are both wearing their travel outfits from Frozen 2, and the small size of the toys makes them perfect to take along for playtime on your own travels this holiday season.

Frozen 2 Fandango Gift Card — $15 to $100

If you’re shopping for a Frozen fan that hasn’t see the movie yet, Fandango is offering a special gift card for the film featuring a photo of the movie’s main characters. Gift cards can be purchased for as little as $15 if you just want to buy one ticket for your recipient, and as much as $100, if you want to treat an entire family to a night out to see the movie. And don’t worry, if they already have tickets the gift card can be used to purchase tickets to another film, or concessions.

Lego Frozen II Enchanted Treehouse Kit — $40

Kids over 6 years old will love building their own enchanted treehouse from Frozen II out of Legos using this kit. The model includes a miniature dining and bedroom area, just like in the movie, as well as a zip line to take characters from the top of the treehouse down to the first floor. The 302-piece kit also includes Anna, Olaf, and Mattias characters.

Follow-Me Friend Olaf — $35

Young children will enjoy having their own Olaf to follow them around. Follow-Me Friend Olaf is a plush version of the iconic Frozen II character that will follow your child around when they’re carrying the included snowflake controller. Even better, Olaf’s mouth opens and closes when he says one of 30-plus phrases from the movie or sings a song from the movie for a sing-along with your child.

