Deals

Unleash your inner barista with the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine

Timothy Taylor
By
gaggia velasca prestige espresso machine amazon deal

Not everyone has the time to stop by the local café and buy a cup of coffee before heading to the office. You can get yourself a coffee maker to brew your cup at home, but those don’t really make café-quality coffee. Hot frothy milk, a creamy shot of espresso, and aromatic and irresistible crema are the ideal ingredients to start your day. A coffee machine that does it all is what you need for the perfect coffee experience at home, like the Gaggia Velasca Prestige.

Unleash your inner barista with this compact and one-touch espresso machine that’s available on Amazon for 22% off its original price of $1,099. Save $247 and get a unit for $852.

The Velasca Prestige isn’t as bulky and cumbersome as most coffee machines. It measures 13.5-inches high and 10-inches wide and weighs just 19 pounds. It has a stainless-steel façade that looks sophisticated and opulent.

This machine features a detachable milk carafe that can automatically froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes. It froths the milk twice to ensure the ideal temperature and texture is achieved. The machine also has a “Carafe Quick Clean” button that you can press to rinse the milk circuit after each use.

The machine has a simple interface with just a few buttons. All the basic coffee blends have their dedicated buttons, including cappuccino, latte, and espresso, and it is programmable so that you can customize your drink. The interface has five strength settings, three temperature settings, and three pre-infusion levels (determines how long the ground coffee gets soaked for a mild or stronger flavor).

The Velasca Prestige has an integrated ceramic burr grinder that can be adjusted to 10 grind settings, which gives you control over how strong you want to your coffee to be. The finer the grind, the stronger it is. The bean hopper can store 10.5 ounces of coffee beans. The machine also has a bypass doser for storing pre-ground coffee. Its front-loaded water reservoir can store 54 ounces of water and can be easily pulled out in case it needs refilling. Its brew group is removable for regular cleaning and is dishwasher safe.

Amazon users have given the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine a lot of love, granting it a strong 4.2 out of 5 stars rating. They commented on how easy it is to use and clean, and how it makes better espresso than most coffee shops. But for $852, it is still somewhat expensive. Just imagine the accumulated cost of a coffee per day and how much you can save yearly (not to mention the amount of paper cup wastage), and you know that the Velasca Prestige is a great investment in the long run.

Want more options? You can visit this page for the best espresso machines of 2019. Or if it’s cold brew you want, check out our best cold brew makers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which console is more powerful?
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn
Deals

UFC 240: Predictions and how to watch Holloway vs. Edgar live tonight on ESPN+

UFC 240 is coming to Canada tonight at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Max Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event that is going down inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and you can live stream it at a discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

There is lots to love about a hearty morning cup and with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. That's $70 shaved off from its usual price of $270.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4
Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping the grounds in water overnight, for a smoother taste. With the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot in five minutes, now only $49 from Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best nespresso espresso machines vertuoline
Smart Home

The best Nespresso machines to make coffee shop creations at home

Most people still trek down to their local coffee shop to get an espresso or a cappuccino, but you don't have to. A Nespresso machine can put coffee shop-quality espresso on your kitchen counter.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

Save $300 with Amazon’s deal on Canon’s EOS Rebel DSLR camera kit

If you're thinking of taking photography seriously as a hobby, then you should take advantage of Amazon's 40% price cut on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit that brings its original price of $749 down to $449.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best 97 inch ipad pro cases moko 9 7 2
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 24% off the latest generation of iPads

If you are looking for one right now, Amazon currently has discounts of up to 24% on various Gold variants of Apple iPad. You can check them out here as we’ve listed them for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
midea mpf12cr81 e portable ac amazon deal
Deals

Don’t have central air? Amazon deal cuts $103 off this portable air conditioner

Stay on top of the summer heat by keeping small spaces cool with Amazon's 26% price cut on the Midea Portable Air Conditioner (MPF12CR81-E) that brings its list price of $449 down to $332.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare essence sonic
Deals

Amazon drops massive discounts on Philips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene without breaking the bank, Amazon currently has solid deals on top-rated Philips and Oral-B models that let you in on up to a 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
anova nano precision cooker amazon deal
Deals

Try out your sous vide skills with Amazon’s $80 Anova Nano precision cooker

Sous vide machines don't overcook food because they regulate the heat and hold it at a certain temperature. A great sous vide machine is the Anova Nano Precision Cooker, now $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
jabra elite active 45e amazon deal black
Deals

The Jabra Elite Active 45e drops to only $80 on Amazon before school starts

Staying physically active during college is a chore without your music playing in the background. Motivate yourself to run with a pair of wireless sports earbuds. You can buy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45e for only $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
TCL 6-Series Roku TV
Deals

Best Buy drops $500 off the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku TV

This might be your lucky day as we’ve found a great deal on Best Buy. The TCL 75-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD with HDR Roku TV is currently discounted by $500, dropping to an awesome $1,300 from its original $1,800 price tag.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Bose SoundSport Free
Deals

Score Bose’s SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $199 at Walmart

Do you like listening to music while working out? You might want to consider getting a pair of wireless earbuds. Walmart currently has a deal on the Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds that lets you snag a 20% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor