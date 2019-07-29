Share

Not everyone has the time to stop by the local café and buy a cup of coffee before heading to the office. You can get yourself a coffee maker to brew your cup at home, but those don’t really make café-quality coffee. Hot frothy milk, a creamy shot of espresso, and aromatic and irresistible crema are the ideal ingredients to start your day. A coffee machine that does it all is what you need for the perfect coffee experience at home, like the Gaggia Velasca Prestige.

Unleash your inner barista with this compact and one-touch espresso machine that’s available on Amazon for 22% off its original price of $1,099. Save $247 and get a unit for $852.

The Velasca Prestige isn’t as bulky and cumbersome as most coffee machines. It measures 13.5-inches high and 10-inches wide and weighs just 19 pounds. It has a stainless-steel façade that looks sophisticated and opulent.

This machine features a detachable milk carafe that can automatically froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes. It froths the milk twice to ensure the ideal temperature and texture is achieved. The machine also has a “Carafe Quick Clean” button that you can press to rinse the milk circuit after each use.

The machine has a simple interface with just a few buttons. All the basic coffee blends have their dedicated buttons, including cappuccino, latte, and espresso, and it is programmable so that you can customize your drink. The interface has five strength settings, three temperature settings, and three pre-infusion levels (determines how long the ground coffee gets soaked for a mild or stronger flavor).

The Velasca Prestige has an integrated ceramic burr grinder that can be adjusted to 10 grind settings, which gives you control over how strong you want to your coffee to be. The finer the grind, the stronger it is. The bean hopper can store 10.5 ounces of coffee beans. The machine also has a bypass doser for storing pre-ground coffee. Its front-loaded water reservoir can store 54 ounces of water and can be easily pulled out in case it needs refilling. Its brew group is removable for regular cleaning and is dishwasher safe.

Amazon users have given the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine a lot of love, granting it a strong 4.2 out of 5 stars rating. They commented on how easy it is to use and clean, and how it makes better espresso than most coffee shops. But for $852, it is still somewhat expensive. Just imagine the accumulated cost of a coffee per day and how much you can save yearly (not to mention the amount of paper cup wastage), and you know that the Velasca Prestige is a great investment in the long run.

