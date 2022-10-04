This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

The best way to grow your physical game collection is to wait for an excellent sale, when all of the prices have dropped to more reasonable levels, or when your hard-earned money goes a little further and you can get more games for your buck. You can always buy used games too, of course, but a good sale makes all the difference. And right now, GameStop is having a massive sale on video games, which will last until October 8. You can get up to 50% off select games, including newer titles like Tales of Arise, Battlefield 2042, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Slayers Collection, and much more. If none of the titles we just mentioned were able to capture your attention, don’t fret, there are many more worth checking out.

As the sale is live, you can start adding to your library. It includes games on several systems such as PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. Go ahead and check out the sale on GameStop’s site by clicking the button below, or keep reading to see some of our top picks — which you might want to consider grabbing during the sale! There’s a decent mix of new and pre-owned games available as part of the sale, with pre-owned offering some of the best prices. Hurry, because it ends on October 8th!

Get up to 50% off in GameStop’s video game sale

Wondering what’s in the sale, and how much you can save? We’ve gathered a few of our favorites for each system. Check it out:

PS4/PS5 games on sale

It Takes Two (PS4) — $20, was $40

Tales of Arise (PS4) — $36, was $40

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary (PS4) — $42, was $50

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) — $31, was $70

Tales of Arise (PS5) — $40, was $70

Deathloop (PS5) — $23, was $70

Xbox One/Series X games on sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary (Xbox One) — $38, was $50

Battlefield 2042 (Xbox One) — $30, was $40

F1 2022 (Xbox One) — $40, was $60

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) — $25, was $40

Battlefield 2042 (Xbox Series X) — $40, was $50

F1 2022 (Xbox Series X) — $50, was $70

Nintendo Switch games on sale

DOOM Slayer’s Collection (Switch) – $42, was $50

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete (Switch) – $20, was $50

There are more games available as part of the sale too, so it doesn’t hurt to visit GameStop’s site and browse the collection for yourself. You may find a title or two at a steep discount that you’ve been wanting for a while! These deals will only last until October 8, so don’t miss out, and if you’re on the fence about anything, you might want to hurry up and decide before then!

At any rate, you’ll have a bigger and better game library in no time, whether you’re grabbing some new titles to play solo, with friends, or with your family! If you’re a new console owner, now’s the perfect time to nab some of the titles you’ve had your eyes on! The deals will be available until October 8.

