4 gaming laptop deals under $1,000 for Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals are out there running around in the wild, and we’re here to bring a little order to the festivities. Some of the largest retailers in the world are offering great discounts on gaming laptops, and we’ve tracked down the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available this holiday shopping season, all of them coming in under the $1,000 mark. Read onward for details, and stay aware that the best time to buy is right now so supply chain constraints and microchip shortages don’t get in between you and the new gaming laptop you’ve got your eye on.

Why Buy:

Powerful Intel Core I7 processor

NVIDIA graphics with 4GB RAM

Beautiful 15.6-inch display

Rapid refresh rates for smooth playback

If you’re looking for a great deal this holiday season for your own gaming setup, or for the gamer in your family, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a great place to start, especially with this $419 Black Friday when you purchase directly from Dell. The Dell G15 ones with free express delivery, guaranteeing it’ll reach you before the holidays, and also being offered with the deal is 2 years of support for the price 1.

Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 is packed with power. It sports an Intel Core i7 processor, and its graphics system is powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which features new cores and streaming multiprocessors. All told, the Dell G15 packs the power to give you a stutter-free, lag-free, fast-moving gaming experience, and it does so with a 120Hz display that can reach 250 nits of brightness. Gamers will experience the visual detail of their games like never before, particularly when diving into Alienware’s Command Center, which is innovative software designed to improve the gaming experience by allowing you to tailor the computer’s hardware specifically to each and every game you play.

Plenty of connectivity comes along with the Dell G15, making it a great option for gamers, or gifters, looking to build a gaming setup that reaches beyond their gaming laptop. A range of USB and HDMI ports allow the Dell G15 gaming laptop to connect to external monitors and the devices, spreading your gaming experience across a desk or full workstation. And despite that potential clunkiness, the Dell G15 will look great as part of any setup, offering a cool design in three different colors, and an optional RBG backlit keyboard, so you can see your way through your gaming sessions in even the harshest of lighting conditions. It’s fast and cool, and it’s only $600 right now. Click through to Dell to grab your deal while it still lasts.

HP Victus 16t gaming laptop — $700, was $860

Why Buy:

11th generation Intel processor

NVIDIA graphics with 4GB RAM

Large 16-inch display

Advanced cooling system

HP is also getting in on the Black Friday festivities, offering its Victus 16t gaming laptop for only $700, a savings of $160 off its regular price of $860. Free shipping is included in the deal, as are a variety of bundled offers that include a 5% savings on accessories and game bundle when purchasing your new HP Victus 16t.

One of the best features of the HP Victus 16t is its sleek, minimal design, which will look good amidst any gaming setup, whether that happens to be in the basement, or if you like to take your gaming on the go. It features a 16-inch display, one of the largest you’ll find on any laptop, and it produces a sharp, contrasty image that will keep you immersed in your games until the battery runs dry. If this seems like a lot for a laptop to handle, it is, which is why the HP Victus 16t features an advanced cooling system that will keep your gaming session from stalling out due to overheating.

The spec sheet of the HP Victus 16t starts with an Intel 11th generation Core i5 processor, which combines with 8GB of super-fast RAM to power through the intensity of first-person shooters, the action of sports games, and the long-lasting adventures of role-playing games. The display and graphics engine is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU with 4 GB of RAM. Plenty of USB and HDMI ports are accessible to expand your gaming setup with external displays. Another great feature of the HP Victus 16t is its ability to reach a 50% battery charge in only 30 minutes, perfect for the gamer on the go. In fact, we think the HP Victus 16t is perfect for just about any gamer. You can read more on it in our HP Victus 16 review, and you can claim one for yourself now with this great Black Friday deal from HP.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop — $730, was $780

Why Buy:

11th generation Intel processor

NVIDIA graphics with Turing GPU architecture

Acer CoolBoost twin fan technology

Tactile, red backlit keyboard

Declared by Digital Trends as the best budget laptop for Fortnite in our best laptops for Fortnite rundown, the Acer Nitro 5 is a tremendous value for any gamer at any time, and it’s an outright steal with this Black Friday deal from Best Buy, which knocks the price down to $730 for a savings of $50. More savings are on the table for anybody looking to trade in a device as well. Best Buy is also offering free shipping and in-person pickup where available, and an extended holiday return period that allows returns until January 16, 2022.

We don’t think you’ll need it though, as the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop fits the bill for just about any gamer. It’s powered by a combination of an 11th generation Intel processor and an NVIDIA graphics card that features Turing GPU architecture. These push a 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, which all work together to keep the gaming experience from lagging, stuttering, or otherwise depleting. Power gamers will love the way the Acer Nitro 5 blazes through game presentation, and gamers with a sense of refinement will love the way it looks on a desk. Stylish, red backlit keys make up the Acer Nitro 5’s keyboard, which is designed with a tactile feel and travel distance of 1.6mm, and arrow keys are highlighted for easy location, keeping your gaming commands just an easy touch away.

One of the things that sets the Acer Nitro 5 apart from other gaming laptops, and what sets it apart from all gaming laptops at this price point, is a quad exhaust port design that keeps the Acer Nitro 5 nice and cool–and operating at peak efficiency–no matter what sort of gaming demands you throw at it. A great sounding set of speakers is part of what helps the Acer Nitro 5 bring any gaming experience to life, with sound coming through clearly and with the option to be delivered in 3D spatial soundscape, allowing gamers to hear where their opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

The Acer Nitro 5 makes for an easy grab this Black Friday shopping season, and you won’t be the only one doing so. So click over to Best Buy now and make the Acer Nitro 5 the new hub of your gaming world.

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop — $850, was $1,150

Why Buy:

11th general Intel processor

Large 15-inch display

16GB of super fast RAM

Versatility for non-gaming use

The Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop at Best Buy is one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find this holiday shopping season, dropping the price a hearty $300 to a sale price of only $850. That price can come down even further if you’ve got a device you’re looking to trade in. Free shipping and in-person pickup are part of the deal where available, and you even get a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when purchasing the Gigabyte 15.6-inch gaming laptop at Best Buy right now.

Ranking up there with the best gaming laptops for 2021, the Gigabyte G5h gaming laptop can do it all. It’s ready to take on any gaming challenge thrown at it, as it rocks the power of an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Max Graphics Power, as well as 16 GB of super-fast RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with a 512 GB solid-state drive for storage, plenty for the gamer with a deep library of games. Plenty of USB and HDMI ports are provided if you’re looking to expand your gaming setup with more displays or other accessories.

While the Gigabyte G5 is a superior gaming laptop, it also makes for a great multi-purpose laptop. It offers all sorts of expandability such as larger SSD storage options and larger RAM configurations, perfect for content creators, photographers, and video editors alike. Also pushing it into the favor of creatives is support for 3 screen output, allowing a digital window that spans 3 displays in addition to the Gigabyte G5 itself.

Whether an intense gamer, an artistic creator, or just a professional in search of a laptop, the Gigabyte G5 does all of it and then some, so grab one now before this Black Friday deal sells out.

