The Apple Watch may reign supreme as the best smartwatch in today’s market and Fitbit may be getting a lot of buzz as a fitness tracker but Garmin has an edge as a dynamic wearable with multisport support. Whether you’re looking for something geared into fitness or equipped with smart capabilities, Garmin has models at multiple price points that can simply deliver both. Right now, you can snag either Garmin’s flagship Fenix 5S or the more affordable Instinct outdoor watch with up to $100 worth of savings from Walmart.

Garmin Fenix 5s — $80 off

The Garmin Fenix 5 can be considered the cream of the crop as it seamlessly packs features in terms of fitness, adventure, multisport, functionality, and sheer style. The 5s version will just be appreciated by those with slender wrists with a slightly more compact 42mm casing compared to the Fenix 5’s standard 47mm. Like most Garmin watches, you’ll be able to add a dash of your personality as you switch out the straps and by downloading apps, widgets, or watch faces from the Connect IQ store.

The premium multisport watch undoubtedly shines as a fitness tracker. Besides being able to account for steps taken or sleeping patterns, the Elevate wrist heart rate technology provides data for calories burned the corresponding to the intensity of your chosen workout. It even comes with performance monitoring tools like Training Status and Effect that would enable you to gauge its efficacy while the VO2 Max estimator fills you in on just how much oxygen you consume in a minute. Runners will be thankful that it provides advanced running dynamics and fitness enthusiasts likewise are in store for a treat with more than a few built-in activity profiles including swimming as it is water-resistant to 100 meters. And with outdoor sensors such as GPS, GLONASS satellite reception, three-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter, you are unlikely going to find yourself lost in the middle of nowhere.

While real-time stats can be viewed directly on the dial, you’ll be able of long-term progress tracking through the Garmin Connect app which is also a portal to an online fitness community you can engage with by sharing milestones or by joining challenges. Once connected to Wi-Fi and paired with a compatible device via Bluetooth, your fitness metrics are automatically synced and uploaded to the app. You’ll also then be able to receive notifications for calls, texts, app alerts, and music playback.

Grab this chance to get the Garmin Fenix 5S at just $469 instead of $550 on Walmart.

Garmin Instinct — $120 off

If you’re taken aback by the Fenix 5s’ hefty price tag, you’ll be glad to know that Garmin’s Instinct is no less of a multisport smartwatch that carries its best features at a fraction of the cost. Though it only has a monochrome display, it remains to be readable in any light and is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors as it sports an extremely rugged and durable build. It consists of fiber-reinforced polymer casing that resists scratches, a chemically strengthened glass with a raised bezel to protect its screen, and silicone straps for a comfortable and breathable fit. This reliable outdoor watch even passed the U.S. military-grade standard of 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance to 100 meters.

Similar to the Fenix 5 series, you’ll be able to take the road less traveled with the full suite of outdoor sensors, the Instinct merely steps up with Galileo and a TracBack feature that walks you through the same route you took to reach your destination to go back to where you began. It also has preloaded activity profiles that make it able to churn out more accurate readouts of your workout or outdoor adventure while being able to relay the basics for steps, calories, and sleep. Elevate wrist heart rate technology is still in place along with a stress monitor that helps you to take the edge off with a couple of breathing exercises. And when it detects you’ve been idle for too long, the Move feature reminds you with a gentle vibrate to get up and go for a walk.

Apart from the Garmin Connect app that allows you to review all your stats and keep you motivated by the fitness community, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the Garmin Explore app to plan trips ahead. Connected features with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are likewise applicable to have access to smart notifications and music playback.

The Garmin Instinct scores 3.5 stars in our review and is usually available at $330, but Walmart gives you a better price at just $210.

Looking for more savings? Get the best bargains on wearables, Fitbit alternatives, Black Friday sales, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations