Getting the motivation to be fit can already be difficult on a regular day and it could only get harder this holiday season. While some of us would dread looking at the numbers on the scale, having a fitness-focused smartwatch on your wrist is a great way to keep yourself in check as well as keep up with the daily grind. Everyone knows about how great the Apple Watch is but it sure comes at a hefty price. Garmin, on the other hand, may not be as popular but they have various models at multiple price points that are just as reliable. If you’re looking to arm yourself with no less of a dynamic wearable, Amazon slashed the prices of Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 and Forerunner 645 GPS smartwatches up to $110.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $110 off

Not a lot of people may know but Garmin was originally a manufacturer of handheld GPS receivers for the U.S. Military in the early 2000s. That said, it is not surprising how they’ve successfully integrated an untethered GPS into their smartwatches to boost its activity tracking. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is one prime example with more than 15 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps, including swimming with water resistance to 5ATM. It also employs Elevate wrist-based heart rate technology that monitors how your body reacts to stress according to your heart rate variability and estimates your maximum oxygen uptake as well as your fitness age with VO2 Max. With these daily stress and fitness tracking features, this GPS smartwatch helps you identify which workout is most effective for you or give you an idea to tailor your own.

Real-time performance metrics can readily be seen on the Vivoactive 3’s 1.2-inch Chroma display and touchscreen while long-term progress tracking is achieved through the Garmin Connect app. Apart from your stats, being automatically uploaded, the app is also a portal to an online fitness community you can engage with as you share milestones or join challenges. Having access to music playback and smart notifications for calls, text, or app alerts can easily be configured once your compatible device is paired via Bluetooth. Contactless payments are just as possible as this is Garmin’s first wearable to feature Garmin Pay.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 normally lists for $280, but Amazon’s whopping $110 discount plummets its price to a more affordable $170. You may even bring its price further down by knocking off an additional $50 after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music — $81 off

As the moniker suggests, Garmin’s Forerunner lineup is primarily designed to equip runners with advanced running dynamics such as cadence, stride length, time and balance, as well as vertical oscillation and vertical ratio. Fitness enthusiasts can likewise appreciate the Forerunner 645 with more than a few built-in activity profiles. It even has a performance monitoring tool called Training Status to boot that automatically analyzes your recent exercise history to indicate if your current workout is productive, peaking. or overreaching. Basically, it helps you become more efficient and more attuned to improve your form as you push your limits.

Aside from the 24/7 heart rate monitor and GPS, it also has the full suite of sensors for GLONASS, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and a barometric altimeter. Needless to say, this running watch does a whole lot more than give you a rundown of the steps you took, calories burnt, sleeping patterns, and more on the Garmin Connect app.

Built to stand rigorous and intense workouts, it only makes sense that the Forerunner watch sports a rugged look but like most Garmin smartwatches, you’ll be able to add a dash of your personality by simply switching out its silicone band or by downloading apps, widgets, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ store. You’ll also be able to stay connected through the course of your run or fitness routine once you’ve synced as soon as you’ve synced your smart device. Since this is the music version, you won’t just be able to stream from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer, but also have enough storage for 500 songs so you can move completely hands-free. It also has Garmin Pay, so you can leave your cards, and cash at home, too.

Usually priced at $450, you can have Garmin’s Forerunner 645 with Music for just $369 on Amazon and more than $81 in savings after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

