Amazon drops the price of Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity trackers down to $70

Drake Hawkins
By
Prime Deal 2019 is a great time to gift your children, nieces, or nephews with kid-friendly tech that they are sure to love. You can get various electronics that children can find entertaining during the summer break and helpful when they get back to school. But if you are looking for something that will make them look away from the screen, check the deal on the Real Flower and Broken Lava Garmin Vivofit Jr. fitness bands. They are available on Amazon at $70 only during this 48-hour sale.

The Vivofit Jr. is an excellent way to introduce children to both fitness and wearable technology without breaking the bank. Get it at 13% less than its usual of $80 when you order from Amazon from July 15 to 16.

In today’s society, children are growing up accustomed to on-demand entertainment, which can be a cause of childhood obesity if the kids aren’t getting enough regular exercise. To guard against it, get your young ones moving and away from the TV, computer, or mobile device with the Garmin Vivofit Jr. This fitness band is a great tool for parents to stay on top of their kids’ health and wellness.

The child-ready Vivofit Jr. is built tough. It is designed to withstand kids’ play, which can be rough at ages 4 to 9. And with 5 ATM water resistance, this fitness tracker can even be worn while doing water-related activities.

With the free app that connects with Garmin Vivofit Jr., parents can see their children’s activities. They can also assign tasks and chores, which their kids can see on their bands. Sit your kids down and set up a reward system to encourage them to reach their daily activity goals.

This summer, get your child the Garmin Vivofit Jr. kids’ fitness and activity tracker. Both the Real Flower and Broken Lava designs are available on Amazon at a discounted price of $70. This deal only runs during Prime Day, so make sure to place your order today.

Looking for more Prime Day deals on smart home devices, kitchen appliances, or e-scooters? Visit our curated deals page to stay up-to-date with the latest tech discounts and news on the internet.

