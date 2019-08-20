Get fit with Amazon’s 33% discount on the Garmin Vivosport

Share

With so many brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, each with their own specs and modifications, choosing between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker isn’t as easy as one may think. If your ultimate goal is to get fit, then a fitness tracker should greatly suffice, but then again, there is the option to get the best of both wearables. The Garmin Vivosport is more than the typical fitness tracker as it can double up as a smartwatch. It usually wears a $170 price tag but Amazon’s 33% discount gives it to you for just $115.

The Garmin Vivosport pretty much nailed the design for minimalists. Its LCD color touchscreen has a pixel resolution of 72 x 166 and comes attached to a two-tone silicone strap. With no buttons whatsoever and a relatively small screen, most interaction can be done through the accompanying Garmin Connect app that is downloadable for both iOS and Android devices. The free mobile app also welcomes you as part of an online fitness community where you can engage in friendly competition as well as share your achievements.

Besides being able to deliver key metrics such as steps, calories, distance over time, pace, and route, the Vivosport comes with preloaded activity profiles including strength training and cardio so you can work out the way you want to. Moreover, the watch is water-resistant to depths within 50 meters so taking it out for a swim shouldn’t pose as a problem. Equipped with Garmin’s Elevate 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor, you’ll be able to gauge how you react to potential stressors, and estimate your VO2 max (maximum rate of oxygen consumed) as well as your fitness age.

The Vivosport is fun-sized in every way as it packs full-featured GPS smartwatch into a fitness band with a fluid and intuitive interphase. Through Bluetooth connectivity, playback controls, smart notifications (for calls, text, emails), and other app alerts are enabled. Should you be unlucky enough to have lost your phone, there is a feature to find your phone while LiveTrack allows your friends to follow your activity.

Garmin claims that the Vivosport has a battery life that can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode when in reality it needed to be charged almost every other day based on our review. But that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, the fitness band’s slim profile is an understatement to the number of features it has. Not only do you get to weigh your activity with your stress level, but you also get to stay in touch with people. Grab the Garmin Vivosport for yourself for $55 less on Amazon.

