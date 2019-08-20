Deals

Get fit with Amazon’s 33% discount on the Garmin Vivosport

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
garmin vivosport amazon

With so many brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, each with their own specs and modifications, choosing between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker isn’t as easy as one may think. If your ultimate goal is to get fit, then a fitness tracker should greatly suffice, but then again, there is the option to get the best of both wearables. The Garmin Vivosport is more than the typical fitness tracker as it can double up as a smartwatch. It usually wears a $170 price tag but Amazon’s 33% discount gives it to you for just $115.

The Garmin Vivosport pretty much nailed the design for minimalists. Its LCD color touchscreen has a pixel resolution of 72 x 166 and comes attached to a two-tone silicone strap. With no buttons whatsoever and a relatively small screen, most interaction can be done through the accompanying Garmin Connect app that is downloadable for both iOS and Android devices. The free mobile app also welcomes you as part of an online fitness community where you can engage in friendly competition as well as share your achievements.

Besides being able to deliver key metrics such as steps, calories, distance over time, pace, and route, the Vivosport comes with preloaded activity profiles including strength training and cardio so you can work out the way you want to. Moreover, the watch is water-resistant to depths within 50 meters so taking it out for a swim shouldn’t pose as a problem. Equipped with Garmin’s Elevate 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor, you’ll be able to gauge how you react to potential stressors, and estimate your VO2 max (maximum rate of oxygen consumed) as well as your fitness age.

The Vivosport is fun-sized in every way as it packs full-featured GPS smartwatch into a fitness band with a fluid and intuitive interphase. Through Bluetooth connectivity, playback controls, smart notifications (for calls, text, emails), and other app alerts are enabled. Should you be unlucky enough to have lost your phone, there is a feature to find your phone while LiveTrack allows your friends to follow your activity.

Garmin claims that the Vivosport has a battery life that can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode when in reality it needed to be charged almost every other day based on our review. But that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, the fitness band’s slim profile is an understatement to the number of features it has. Not only do you get to weigh your activity with your stress level, but you also get to stay in touch with people. Grab the Garmin Vivosport for yourself for $55 less on Amazon.

Looking for Fitbit alternatives? Check out the best bargains on smartwatches for the month of August, Labor Day sales, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019
Up Next

How can Apple's The Morning Show possibly cost more than Game of Thrones?
garmin foreruner 645 music amazon forerunner 1
Deals

Run with the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $70 less on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is currently on sale for $71 less on Amazon. Usually priced at $450, you can leave your phone behind and run hands-free while tuned in to your music for just $379.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
fitbit inspire hr amazon fi
Deals

Trim down and get big savings with Amazon’s 20% sale on the Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR could just be the most affordable fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer priced at $100 but Amazon's 20% sale lets you trim down and get big on savings by making it available for only $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
fitbit versa smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal nets you the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for 15% less

If you're hesitant to get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at its standard price of $200, then check out Amazon's deal that gives it to you for 15% less. Cash in $170 for a cool wearable and walk away with $30 in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin instinct amazon sale
Deals

Grab the Garmin Instinct outdoor watch for $31 less on Amazon

If you're quite the outdoorsy type, then the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch may just tick all the right boxes for you. Grab it for $31 less than the usual $300 price tag on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Deals

Pick up the latest model of AirPods with a charging case for $145 on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for iOS users. Amazon has the latest model on sale (wired charging case included) right now, bringing its price down from $159 to $145.
Posted By Erica Katherina
TCL 6-series tv television
Deals

Amazon offers a huge $271 discount on this TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV

If you are looking for a budget TV, Amazon dropped the price of the TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV from $800 down to only $529. You will save as much as $271 on this deal, so order now while it still lasts.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple iphone 8 plus review
Deals

Get yourself an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus at a $135 discount

If you’re not keen about spending around $1,000 or more for the newest iPhone X series, then this Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus is your best bet. Amazon is offering the 64GB unlocked version for only $465 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony-WH-XB900N
Deals

Amazon cuts $150 off these Sony noise-canceling headphone bundles

If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the best noise-canceling headphones, check out the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass. You can get this Bluetooth headset with a stand or battery pack at $150 less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
dell xps 15 photo
Deals

You can get this XPS 15 laptop for over $500 off with Dell’s latest deal

You can now grab a 2018 Dell XPS 15 laptop with 1TB of solid-state drive storage and 32GB of RAM at a steep discount. This discount knocks more than $500 off of its initial $2,200 price tag.
Posted By Anita George
best fitbit deals
Deals

Work out in style with this Fitbit Blaze smartwatch, now 21% less on Walmart

A lot of smartwatches are marketed as fitness trackers as well. Aside from receiving smart notifications, these watches boast robust fitness tracking that makes them essential devices for the health-conscious, like the Fitbit Blaze.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
lg stylo 4 smartphone amazon deal
Deals

Snag this incredible yet affordable LG Stylo 4 phone for just $250 on Amazon

People are so focused on LG’s flagship series that they forget about its more affordable phones, like the LG Stylo 4. Like the Galaxy Note 9, it has a stylus and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. Their difference? It costs a quarter of the price.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) DT homepage
Deals

Amazon drops the price for the Fire HD 10 Tablet with hands-free Alexa

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has always been an astonishingly good buy in comparison to iPads. Amazon just sweetened the deal with a significant price drop for the versatile hands-free Alexa-compatible 1080p tablet in a pre-Labor Day sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown
garmin approach s20 amazon 20 fi
Deals

Improve your golf game with the Garmin Approach S20 for 15% less on Amazon

Make golf more fun with a wearable that improves your form. Usually carrying a $170 price tag, you can get the Garmin Approach S20 to your next golf outing for 15% less, or $145, on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles