Get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE with this rare deal

After taking advantage of Kindle deals to purchase one of Amazon’s e-readers with a discount, your next move should be to load up the device with e-books. While you can certainly spend years reading the best free e-books for Kindle, you’ll want to sign up for Kindle Unlimited to maximize the device. The subscription usually costs $10 per month, but Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for free in this rare deal from the retailer.

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited serves as a library for your Kindle device. You can borrow up to 20 titles at a time from more than a million e-books, comic books, and audiobooks, so you’ll never run out of things to read during your spare time. The service also grants access to full magazine subscriptions, with magazines that you borrow not counting toward your borrowing limit. However, unlike physical libraries, there are no due dates for when you have to return your borrowed e-books, so you have all the time in the world to finish them. Additionally, while Kindle Unlimited works best with the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis, you can also access the service through the Kindle app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Most free trials only last for 30 days, but Amazon is currently offering two free months of Kindle Unlimited. As the service costs $10 per month, you’ll be saving $20 with this deal. After the two months, you’ll be charged the normal monthly subscription rate, so you shouldn’t forget to cancel if you don’t want to continue with Kindle Unlimited — though with all the benefits that the service provides, it’s very likely that you’ll think the price is worth it.

Reading books on your Kindle is the latest evolution of the age-old pastime, and you’ll be able to get more out of the e-reader by signing up for Kindle Unlimited. You’ll usually have to pay $10 per month for the service, but Amazon is offering two months for free so that you can try it out without any strings attached. It’s unclear how long the offer will be available, so you should sign up now if you want to check out everything about Kindle Unlimited.

