Have you ever stopped to consider just how many digital accounts you have that require passwords? If you’re like many, you’re using some fairly poor passwords, or even worse, the same password for all accounts, which we all know is a no-no. But it’s a lot of work to manage, remember, and create new passwords, pins, and security details, and yet, the longer the password the more difficult it is to crack, and the safer it is. That is why so many see the next best solution to single password use as writing their passwords down on sticky notes or notepads and storing them somewhere safe. While a wall collage of post-it notes, in varying colors and meticulous design, can be beautiful, it defeats the purpose of using passwords since those passwords are always visible to anyone you have shared your office with. Enter digital password management by RoboForm. While you will be left to redecorate your post-it wall, this password manager will bring a degree of security and beauty to your organizing that you never realized you have been missing.

RoboForm is a password manager for the modern day, which you can use to store a host of pins, passwords, and other security items. For example, if you need to jot down alarm codes for your home, you can do that in RoboForm, safely. If you need to store your ATM pin codes for quick reference later, yes, that’s possible too. Most importantly, you can safely store your digital and online passwords, usernames, and account details. When it’s time to log in, RoboForm will speed up the process and with a single click you can fill in the blank fields! There’s no need to remember your usernames and passwords. RoboForm alleviates the burdens of modern security considerably by handling most of the legwork for you. What does that actually mean? How safe is it all really?

RoboForm: Not just another password manager

RoboForm makes modern and digital security a much simpler and more convenient process, and just by using it, your security improves too. Before digging a little deeper into RoboForm, what it is, and what it offers, let’s take a brief look at the basics.

What is a password manager?

A password manager, as the name implies, is a digital tool — often with a mobile app — that houses all of your personal and online information from user accounts and passwords to encrypted notes and other, nuanced security details — like pins or recovery codes. You can think of them as much more secure sticky notes, available on your desktop or mobile device. Most password managers also come with added support to deploy your passwords and account details, for quicker login times and enhanced access. In other words, when you visit a login page you can use the password manager to preemptively enter your saved details, also reducing how much you need to remember later.

Password managers offer up a secure digital vault for your personal information. That said, not all password managers are created equal.

What makes RoboForm unique?

What truly sets RoboForm apart from its competition is that the service and platform are constantly improving. New features are regularly being added, which improve the user experience, and existing features are always maintained and updated appropriately.

Here are just a few of the awesome features RoboForm’s password manager offers:

Cross-platform support with access across nearly all major platforms

Super affordable with premium plans starting at $2 — it’s even cheaper for Digital Trends readers

Free, unlimited password storage

A built-in and robust password generator for secure creation

Best-in-class and easy-to-use field and form-filling

AES256-bit encryption, and two-factor authentication through TOTP-based apps

Secure sharing functionality with send feature

Pin your most used passwords and details for quick access

Incredible organization within your security vault

Bookmarks for quick access to your favorite websites

Local-only storage and offline access for all data

Windows application passwords supported

We know that these features alone have spurred your excitement and there’s no telling what diving into all of their offerings will do for your day. There’s no disputing that the free, unlimited password storage sparks your enthusiasm, especially when some comparable password managers do put a limit on your available storage.

Making a case for RoboForm

Picture this: You find a new site, whether an online storefront or something else, that you want to create an account and an accompanying password for. The account is usually easy enough to remember until it asks you to create something unexpected because your preferred username is already taken. Next, the password. You must include unique characters to ensure it’s strong, or else you cannot move forward with registration, but also that makes it so much more difficult to remember. The next time you log in, you cannot recall if you used a $ or a # at the end. Worse yet, you can’t even remember the username anymore. Naturally, you start the username and password recovery process. But wait, it’s not recognizing your email address. Where the heck do you go from here?

The scenario above can be completely avoided when using RoboForm. It can help you generate a strong password within seconds. It will also store your username and password for quick reference later. When you come back to the site, you’ll see an option to auto-fill the form fields, meaning you don’t even have to remember what symbols or weird letter string you created — the tool does it all for you. Need to reference any passwords you have stored? No problem, just visit RoboForm or use the app. Need to update or change a password? No problem, you’ll be prompted to update the password after you change it, or the next time you log in. It’s all quick, easy, and painless. No more fumbling around on the top of your desk to find your notes. Plus, it all works on mobile too, with seamless support.

You can store an unlimited number of account details and passwords. All your data is stored locally, and accessible while offline — it works just fine even if there’s no internet connection. Additional applications and portals are supported, like Windows application passwords. What’s more, it’s cross-platform, meaning you can take accounts, passwords, and stored details across any platform, from Windows to Mac, Android to iOS, and anything in between. Your information is always there, at the ready, with fast support to help fill in fields, login to websites, or access your most-used apps.

If you’ve never used a password manager like this before, it is an absolute game-changer.

What about updates and new features?

Over time, RoboForm has been improved considerably with new features, updates, and functionality. Some of the newest elements added include modernized browser extensions for all major browsers — Chrome, Edge, Firefox — in-place autofill for websites and apps, improved autosave feature, enhanced password generation, and much more.

The latest release added the following:

Secure sharing

Two-factor authentication

An enhanced start page for the RoboForm website

Improved architecture for faster syncing

Microsoft Edge support

Better privacy with strong visibility

Scanning for compromised passwords

If you’re tired of managing your own passwords and accounts, but want something reliable and secure to help, RoboForm is the way to go. Digital Trends readers can get 30% off RoboForm Everywhere, which works out to just over $1 per month for a five-year plan or $1.39 for a one-year plan. Whereas, normally, one-year plans start at $40 per year per user, and five-year plans start at $30 per year per user.

