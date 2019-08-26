Summer may be in its full and final wave but that doesn’t put an end to your room’s need for climate control. We may not be able to do anything with the temperatures outside but we can certainly find ways to keep ourselves comfortable indoors. As we know, central air conditioning could be expensive while window-type units can only be in one place, and so portable air conditioners make for great cost-cutting and space-saving alternatives with the ability to transition from one room to the next. Keep your cool with a Haier portable air conditioner (QPHD10AXLB) currently available for $193 less than its $458 price tag on Walmart.

To gauge an air conditioning unit’s performance, you simply have to check for the BTU, or British Thermal Unit and see if it corresponds to your room’s floor area. For rooms up to 400 square feet, Haier’s QPHD10AXLB is well up to the task with its 9,000 BTU. To make things even more exciting, powerful cooling is not all that it is made for as it also functions as a heater. Moreover, it has a built-in dehumidifier that can rid the air of more or less 65 pints of moisture on a daily basis while a continuous operation is possible through its self-evaporative drain system. Cost for maintenance should be likely minimal as a permanent and washable mesh filter is in place to extend its life as well as collect impurities in the air.

For ease of mobility, four caster wheels are integrated to its slick and compact design so you can fully enjoy the convenience it holds over traditionally mounted air conditioners. Apart from being plugged into a compatible 115-volt socket, setup of the Haier QPHD10AXLB would not be achievable without window access for its 5-foot exhaust hose. With all the necessary accessories provided in the kit, installation or window orientation is hardly any cause for concern.

Your room’s climate control can be set through the digital time/temp display of the Haier QPHD10AXLB. Settings, on the other hand can be configured through the control panel on top of the unit or the full-function remote. This portable air conditioner is programmable to 24-hours with auto-restart so efficiency is not compromised even at your most passive state.

The Haier portable air conditioner (QPHD10AXLB) is made for any season. It should keep you cool through the summer, warm through fall and winter, and free from allergies come spring. Get this 3-in-1 portable unit for just $265 on Walmart.

