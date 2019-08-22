With so much news about climate change and pollution, it’s saddening to know that the air indoors may be harsher than it is outside. With temperatures on the rise, a portable air conditioner poses as a fairly more affordable complement or alternative to either centralized air conditioning or your existing air conditioner. An added advantage to portable air conditioners like Honeywell’s Contempo Series is that it comes with a dehumidifier that filters the air you breathe. <span class="a-size-large">Amazon’s discount on the Honeywell portable air conditioner (</span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">HL09CESWK)</span> cuts the cost by 27%, so you only pay $330 instead of $450. Plus, you may even opt to get another $50 off by applying for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

With 9,000 British Thermal Units, the Honeywell HL09CESWK can cool rooms up to 300-400 square feet. Aside from beating the heat, the dehumidifier can reduce about 80 pints of moisture along with impurities such as dust, pet dander, and hair daily while a bucketless operation is possible through its self-evaporation system. Equipped with a washable dual-filtration system, you can rest assured that your portable AC is built to last. Also, the filters shouldn’t add to your cost since it can easily be cleaned under running water.

Save the heavy lifting for the gym, Honeywell’s HL09CESWK has wheels to maximize its portable features. Simply roll it to the room of your choosing and all the accessories you need are included in the window kit. A quick installation is achievable for either vertical or horizontal window orientations so that shouldn’t be an issue anyhow. Its “set it and forget it” feature, on the other hand, allows you to keep tabs on your preferred room climate with a Smart Digital Thermostat system that works with a fully functional remote so you can change settings from across the room.

The Honeywell HL09CESWK has three fan speeds but it sure knows how to keep the noise to a minimum at 49-52 decibels at the highest setting. Keeping yourself cool doesn’t stop when you’re fast asleep when you employ energy-saving sleep mode. This function is preset to 10 hours that increases and decreases your room’s temperature at fixed intervals. That way no energy is wasted and it sure saves you the hassle of getting up yourself.

For $120 less on Amazon, you get the Honeywell <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">HL09CESWK</span> and its 3-in-1 functionality as a portable AC, dehumidifier, and fan. Moreover, thermal overload protection is attached to the compressor and motor as a precautionary measure for your peace of mind.

