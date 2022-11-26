Argentina vs Mexico live stream: Watch the game for free

The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues today, and one of the most highly anticipated Group C matchups is happening today as Argentina and Mexico face off at 2 p.m. ET. Argentina is on the ropes now after their shocking upset loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, and if they lose this one, they face elimination from the Group Stage. Team Mexico, for its part, will surely be eager to eliminate Argentina, after being eliminated by the Albiceleste in previous tournaments more than once. There are a few different ways you can watch World Cup 2022 matches online in the U.S., so if you’re trying to find the best way to watch Argentina vs Mexico today, read on.

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico in the U.S.

All World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports in the U.S., so to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream online, you’ll need to sign up for one of the live TV streaming services that include it. One of them is FuboTV, which is worth mentioning because it’s one of the few streaming services that still offers the elusive free trial. The one-week FuboTV free trial is really the only official way to watch Argentina vs Mexico free along with other World Cup 2022 games, if only for a week. After that week, FuboTV plans start at $70 per month if you don’t cancel before your trial period ends.

If you’re looking for a complete cord-cutting bundle and aren’t overly concerned with free trials, then Hulu + Live TV is another streaming package to consider. For the same price as the standard FuboTV plan ($70 per month), you get more than 75 live TV channels including Fox Sports, plus basic Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. That makes Hulu + Live TV one of the best ways to watch Argentina vs Mexico online along with other World Cup matches and a ton of other live and on-demand entertainment.

Finally, there’s Sling TV, which is the cheapest way to watch World Cup live streams. Fox Sports is included in the channel lineup of the Sling Blue Plan; this costs $40 per month (although right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers a 50% discount on the first month). Sling’s live TV channel lineup is smaller than other streaming packages like FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, but so is the monthly bill.

