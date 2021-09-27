  1. Deals
Check out this SURPRISE LAPTOP SALE at Staples – up to 20% of HP, Lenovo, Asus

The best time of year to buy a laptop just got better, with a surprise flash sale at Staples. This is an amazing time to explore laptop deals, and student laptop deals. And with Staples laptop deals and Staples deals you’ll have an even better chance of outfitting your home office for less. Explore the flash sale below, where you’ll find the very best laptops, from HP, Lenovo, and Asus, discounted by as much as 20%. Don’t miss out:

15-inch Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop – $530, was $620

The Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop has an Intel processor.

A sleek, thin, great-looking PC laptop, the Asus VivoBook is a perfect companion for work or play. You’ll love the screen on this laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display, with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 4-way NanoEdge bezels, including a 88% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, we’re looking at a 1GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor, backed up by 12GB RAM and 258GB solid-state drive storage. On top of these great specs, there’s an ergonomic, backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor, Ergolift design for an improved typing position, and USB-C, USB-A, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports for top tier connectivity – not to mention free upgrade to Windows 11. All of this for $530!

15-inch HP Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core processor – $550, was $630

The 15-inch HP Laptop has an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

Bare-bones, reliable and great looking – this 15-inch laptop from HP has all the essentials. You’ll love the long battery life of this handily portable computer, which features microscopic bezels on its impressive 15.6-inch display. Great for multi-tasking, browsing, and media, this laptop features an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, 8MB cache memory, and 256GB solid-state drive storage for the ultimate in security and speed in accessing your files. The display is full HD and Intel Iris Xe graphics will bring the very best visual imagery to your screen. There’s fast Wi-Fi, with a 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2 x 2 Wi-Fi antenna, Bluetooth 5.0, and 41Wh lithium-ion battery that lasts up to nine hours!

15-inch Asus VivoBook S15 Laptop – $660, was $720

This Asus laptop has an AMD Ryzen processor.

A standout laptop, even within the Vivobook series, this portable computer features an entire TB of space for storage, which means it’s built to handle the newest, biggest games, as well as any image editing you wish to throw its way. This is the ultimate multi-tasking device, offering Asus ScreenPad to reorganize and even reinvent how you work. Inside, there’s a 1.8GHz AMD Ryzen 75700U core processor, backed up by 8GB memory. The screen has a gorgeous 15.6-inch display with full HD and 1920 x 1080 resolution. There’s even a backlit keyboard – great for gaming or for work in low-light circumstances. This could be the ultimate portable machine, for work or play – and it’s on sale today!

14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Notebook – $690, was $880

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop is fast and great looking.

You will love how slim and attractive this laptop is, not to mention intelligent. The IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop is optimized with machine-learning technologies, giving you the best performance that only gets better. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th-generation processor, underwritten by 8GB RAM and a massive 512GB solid-state hard drive. The 14-inch display boasts 1920 x 1080 and a GeForce MX350 graphics card will ensure the best visual performance. With impressively tight dimensions and weighing only 3.31 pounds, this is a portable dream come true, especially with its USB ports and a battery that can last the entire workday. An utterly reliable PC with great looks and unbeatable specs, for less than $700 – where do we sign up?

