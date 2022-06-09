Grab an HP printer with 6 months of instant ink and save $50 today

There’s a common joke about printers and how it’s often cheaper to buy a new printer rather than to buy new ink, but with this deal from HP, it’s a bit better to go with the printer first. Not only has the company put a nice discount on the printer, bringing it down to $220 from $270, but they’ve also thrown in six months’ worth of HP Instant Ink, making it a surprisingly good deal.

If you’re not familiar with HP’s Instant Ink, it’s an ink subscription service that essentially fills your ink needs based on the plan that you get, and the ink is shipped to you for free, as it’s needed. Essentially, it’s a pay-as-you-go subscription service built around the number of pages you’re likely to print in a month, with the lowest package being ten pages a month for $1/month, up to 700 pages a month for $25/month. It’s an interesting way to deal with ink and toner cartridge refilling, especially since you can more easily gauge your cost per page with the subscription service; plus, you don’t have to worry about going out to buy ink, which is also pretty great.

As for the printer, it’s an HP Envy Inspire 7955e all-in-one and a pretty great all-around printer if you need a bit of everything, and pretty similar to the HP Envy Inspire 7900e. It has an auto-document feeder, double-sided printing, and the ability to connect and print wirelessly using HP’s application. Of course, being an inkjet printer, it’s more suited to black and white documentation printing and is angled more toward that, although you can still do the odd color printing job here and there. Printing resolution is an impressive 4800 x 1200 DPI, and scanning is also sitting at a relatively impressive 1200 x 1200 DPI, so you’ll get excellent print resolution and great scan quality. Finally, for print speed, you’re looking at roughly 15 pages per minute for monochrome and ten pages per minute for color, which is about average for the price bracket the printer is in.

Overall, this deal that combines the HP Envy Inspire with a six-month subscription to HP Instant Ink is pretty great, and that’s before HP’s discount brings it down to $220, meaning it’s not cheaper to buy another printer than to just subscribe to the ink service. That said if you’re looking for something a little different, we have other printer deals for you to check out.

Editors' Recommendations