And right now, at Staples, you can save $280 on a brand-new 17-inch HP Envy Laptop – 17t-cg100. It's down to only $1,000 — a super steep drop from its original price of $1,280.

When reviewing the 15-inch version of the HP Envy 15, we highlighted its design and power. This computer, like its smaller cousin, is built for action, and at the same time, it’s super sleek and attractive — a great-looking machine that can get any job done. The HP Envy Laptop – 17t-cg100 is for a user who wants big visuals, reliability, and value.

This laptop has some monster specs, beginning with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 4 cores). And if you care deeply about visuals, or you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that it’s also furnished with Intel Iris Xe graphics. That means that the latest games will all look precise on that giant screen, and will move and flow smoothly due to the other impressive internal elements. These include 16 GB of memory backed up by another 512GB of SSD storage. The touchpad is incredibly responsive and the battery is impressive, too, offering 11 hours of use, or 8.5 hours if you’re streaming. There’s fast charging, too, with 50% charge reached in only 45 minutes.

Finally, this machine comes loaded with Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supporting gigabit file transfer speeds), which means you can send and receive files at lightning speed. And it’s stacked up with Windows 11 Pro 64, so you’re ready to go right out of the box. A great build, attractive looks, phenomenal fundamentals ensuring high performance — what else do you need? Get this fantastic laptop before it sells out!

