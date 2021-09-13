  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap the HP Envy laptop is with this deal

By
HP Envy 17 Laptop

This is a great time of year to invest in a new computer, just check out these laptop deals, HP Envy deals, and HP laptop deals. And right now, at Staples, you can save $280 on a brand-new 17-inch HP Envy Laptop – 17t-cg100. It’s down to only $1,000 — a super steep drop from its original price of $1,280. This is a great deal on the perfect computer for work or home. And if you’re a student, this — or one of the laptops in these student laptop deals — could be the perfect laptop for back-to-school. Don’t let it get away!

When reviewing the 15-inch version of the HP Envy 15, we highlighted its design and power. This computer, like its smaller cousin, is built for action, and at the same time, it’s super sleek and attractive — a great-looking machine that can get any job done. The HP Envy Laptop – 17t-cg100 is for a user who wants big visuals, reliability, and value.

This laptop has some monster specs, beginning with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 4 cores). And if you care deeply about visuals, or you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that it’s also furnished with Intel Iris Xe graphics. That means that the latest games will all look precise on that giant screen, and will move and flow smoothly due to the other impressive internal elements. These include 16 GB of memory backed up by another 512GB of SSD storage. The touchpad is incredibly responsive and the battery is impressive, too, offering 11 hours of use, or 8.5 hours if you’re streaming. There’s fast charging, too, with 50% charge reached in only 45 minutes.

Finally, this machine comes loaded with Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supporting gigabit file transfer speeds), which means you can send and receive files at lightning speed. And it’s stacked up with Windows 11 Pro 64, so you’re ready to go right out of the box. A great build, attractive looks, phenomenal fundamentals ensuring high performance — what else do you need? Get this fantastic laptop before it sells out!

More laptop deals

Want to see what other laptops are out there? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs.
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,412 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Amazon

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell
