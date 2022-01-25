This HP Envy gaming PC is $650 off at Walmart right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While consoles are always among the most popular gaming deals, you can’t argue about the performance that gamers can get from gaming PC deals. If you’re interested in PC gaming but you don’t want to break the bank with your purchase, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s $651 discount for the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which brings the CPU’s price down to just $1,349 from its original price of $2,000. You’ll just need to invest in gaming monitor deals and accessories, if you haven’t done so already.

With the best gaming desktops, you won’t have to check whether your machine will meet the minimum requirements of today’s games. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD, so you’ll have more than enough space to install all your favorite titles.

In Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, we explain that 16GB of RAM is the sweet spot for a gaming PC, as additional memory beyond that often sits unused. Another advantage of owning a gaming desktop is that you can learn how to upgrade components, and you can do so in the future when you’re no longer happy with the machine’s performance. However, with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, you won’t feel that need for a long time.

Upgrade your PC gaming experience with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which is currently available from Walmart for just $1,349 after a $651 discount to its original price of $2,000. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite titles on the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button immediately to finalize your purchase.

You won’t be disappointed if you go with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, especially with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to check out other options, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best gaming PC deals that you can shop right now across different retailers.

