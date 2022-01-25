  1. Deals
This HP Envy gaming PC is $650 off at Walmart right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Envy TE01 gaming PC in gray, with no accessories.

While consoles are always among the most popular gaming deals, you can’t argue about the performance that gamers can get from gaming PC deals. If you’re interested in PC gaming but you don’t want to break the bank with your purchase, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s $651 discount for the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which brings the CPU’s price down to just $1,349 from its original price of $2,000. You’ll just need to invest in gaming monitor deals and accessories, if you haven’t done so already.

With the best gaming desktops, you won’t have to check whether your machine will meet the minimum requirements of today’s games. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD, so you’ll have more than enough space to install all your favorite titles.

In Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, we explain that 16GB of RAM is the sweet spot for a gaming PC, as additional memory beyond that often sits unused. Another advantage of owning a gaming desktop is that you can learn how to upgrade components, and you can do so in the future when you’re no longer happy with the machine’s performance. However, with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, you won’t feel that need for a long time.

Upgrade your PC gaming experience with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, which is currently available from Walmart for just $1,349 after a $651 discount to its original price of $2,000. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite titles on the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button immediately to finalize your purchase.

More gaming PC deals

You won’t be disappointed if you go with the HP Envy TE01 gaming desktop, especially with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to check out other options, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best gaming PC deals that you can shop right now across different retailers.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-11400F, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,400
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$625 $725
Pre-built gaming PCs are a good way to save money if you can't build, especially when you get a powerful AMD processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce graphics card. more
Buy at HP

ABS Master PC (Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,600
Stay in the flow with this GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-powered powered ABS desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite video games, and do anything else you need a PC to do. more
Buy at Newegg

Ipason Gaming PC (Ryzen3, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GT 1030 4GB, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)

$580
A basic -- and very affordable -- gaming desktop. Ideal for work and for playing more casual games like Fortnite. more
Buy at Newegg

Kepler Systems Genesis Gaming PC (Core i5, Geforce GTX 750, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$550
It's pretty basic with a GTX 750 GPU, but for the price, this gaming desktop is plenty capable of running casual titles like Fortnite. more
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix GL10 Gaming PC (Ryzen 5-3600X, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$899
Asus always delivers a lot of value, and this ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop PC is priced well and nicely equipped to handle modern 1080p gaming. more
Buy at Walmart
