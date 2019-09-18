HP drops $400 off price of its Pavilion 15t Touch laptop

Buying a laptop is no longer just a luxury. Laptops have truly become essential in our everyday lives, whether it be for school, work, business, or entertainment. If you need a laptop and don’t want to break the bank with a MacBook, HP has some of the best that can sail you through your daily productivity. Right now, the company is holding a sale on the HP Pavilion 15t Touch Laptop along with other models.

The HP 15t Touch would normally set you back $1,019, but a whopping 39% discount brings its price down to just $620. This HP laptop deal applies to the mineral silver variant with standard configurations. Order yours today and enjoy a significant savings of $400.

Multitasker is one way to describe the HP Pavilion 15t. This is all thanks to a powerful eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor that allows the laptop to zip through multiple apps with no hiccups. Backed by 8GB of RAM, it can handle almost any task you throw at it. From working in Microsoft Office to editing photos, this laptop will not let you down in terms of performance.

HP gave it a 15.6-inch touchscreen with an impressive HD resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. This resolution is high enough to display pictures in crisp details and vibrant colors. Where it lacks though is in brightness, which can be an issue when using the laptop in extreme light conditions. Complementing the screen are dual speakers custom-tuned by the experts at Bang & Olufsen. Audio is rich and moving, perfect for listening to music and watching movies.

Battery life is important when it comes to laptops, and HP claims that the Pavilion 15t fares well in that department. Its lithium-ion prismatic battery can deliver up to 9.5 hours of power, which is enough to last you through a workday. It also supports fast charging and can be filled to 50% in 45 minutes.

Get the most bang for your buck with the HP Pavilion 15t Touch Laptop. From design and display to performance and battery, there’s so much to love with this portable powerhouse. You can get the mineral silver model with standard configurations at a discounted price of $620 straight from HP’s online store.

Looking for more laptop savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations