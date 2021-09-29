  1. Deals
Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt PC — $600, was $700

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt PC sitting on a wooden table in a home office setting.

The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225XT PC is on sale right now for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700. This computer features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for premium performance. Stream videos, work on projects, and more, and do it all even faster with quick load times. Surf the web or connect with friends. This computer is ideal for gaming, working, or playing. With both a traditional hard drive and SSD storage, you’ll never run out of room for your photos, files, and more. This computer comes with Windows 11 already installed, so you’re ready to work right out of the box. In the market for something else? There are more amazing PC and laptop deals going on right now.

HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t-eg000 — $600, was $800

HP Pavilion Laptop - 15t-eg000 with screen open to show home screen and keyboard, on a white background.

Looking for something more portable? This HP Pavilion Laptop is on sale now on the HP website for just $600, marked down $200 from its regular price of $800. Built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this ultra-fast laptop is perfect for work, creativity, and play. Stream movies or music, record music or edit videos, and game or Skype with friends all with this laptop. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can get to work right away. The 15.6-inch display makes it easy to see everything in high definition for a better gaming or Netflix or other viewing experience.

Not sure if this is the right model for you? Check out the other HP laptop deals going on today to see what else is available!

More laptop and desktop computer deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop and desktop computer deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer. more
HP Omen Gaming PC (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,700
If you're looking for a powerful GPU, the HP Omen is for you. It runs on a great CPU paired with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. more
HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $699
Desktop PCs still reign supreme in the gaming world thanks to their superior price-to-performance ratio, and the HP Pavilion tower is a shining example of this value. more
HP Pavilion TP01-1016 Desktop Computer (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$530 $600
Bundled with a mouse and keyboard, the HP Pavilion offers Bluetooth connectivity and a big hard drive for ample storage. It also has a polished silver finish to add color to your desk. more
Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake

$315 $387
Enjoy elite real-world performance for gaming and content creation with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700K processor. more
