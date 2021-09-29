Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt PC — $600, was $700

The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225XT PC is on sale right now for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700. This computer features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for premium performance. Stream videos, work on projects, and more, and do it all even faster with quick load times. Surf the web or connect with friends. This computer is ideal for gaming, working, or playing. With both a traditional hard drive and SSD storage, you’ll never run out of room for your photos, files, and more. This computer comes with Windows 11 already installed, so you’re ready to work right out of the box. In the market for something else? There are more amazing PC and laptop deals going on right now.

HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t-eg000 — $600, was $800

Looking for something more portable? This HP Pavilion Laptop is on sale now on the HP website for just $600, marked down $200 from its regular price of $800. Built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this ultra-fast laptop is perfect for work, creativity, and play. Stream movies or music, record music or edit videos, and game or Skype with friends all with this laptop. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can get to work right away. The 15.6-inch display makes it easy to see everything in high definition for a better gaming or Netflix or other viewing experience.

