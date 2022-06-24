For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment is a great starting point for the HP Pavilion x360. While it might not get a mention in our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s still very appealing. For the price, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need for working productively on the move.

Of course, the key selling point here is that it has a 14-inch touchscreen that can be moved into four different modes. Being able to be more tactile with your work or enjoyment as needed is a huge selling point compared to a conventional laptop screen. It’s simple to find the right angle for how you plan on using it. That means you can place it in a presentation mode for ensuring others can see what’s on screen, move it to a tent mode for watching streaming content, or even use it as a tablet. To aid its streaming potential, it also has HP Dual Speakers with audio by B&O so you’re guaranteed of great sound quality.

The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is expertly designed to ensure you get the best of both worlds. If you can never decide on if you need a laptop or tablet, you can seamlessly switch between the two with this HP Pavilion x360 deal, which gives you the benefits of Windows 11 Home in either format.

Normally priced at $700, the HP Pavilion x360 is down to just $530 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP.

