Save $150 on this HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals because you want a great 2-in-1 device, we’ve just spotted one of the best on sale. At HP, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop for just $480, saving you $150 off the usual price. It’s a great way to enjoy the benefits of owning both a laptop and a tablet for less. In terms of HP laptop deals, you can’t get much better than this one. Buy it now while stocks last. We can’t see this deal sticking around for long.

The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop comes from one of the best laptop brands available right now, so you know you’re onto a good thing. While it doesn’t feature in our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s still a remarkable device for the price. You get an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for working productively on the move but there’s more here, too.

Crucially, the system works as both touchscreen and a more conventional laptop. There are four angles to choose from so you can always get the right look for your needs. HP Dual Speakers with audio by B&O means it sounds great for presentations or streaming content as well. It may not quite rival the best laptops but there’s still plenty to appreciate here.

Ultimately, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop has all the conveniences of both laptop and tablet. It’s possible to use it as a regular laptop before switching over to using it as a tablet, with Windows 11 easily adapting to both tasks. It also comes with a stylus so you don’t have to solely use your finger to get more tactile with that pesky presentation you’re creating. Such versatility is great if you want both laptop and tablet but can’t afford to buy separate devices (or simply don’t want to), as it’s always good to go, and able to help you out.

Normally priced at $630, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is down to just $480 when you buy directly from HP. A saving of $150, this is an excellent time to embrace the 2-in-1 laptop world for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

