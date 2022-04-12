This gaming PC just dropped to $800 at Best Buy — but hurry!

One of the best gaming PC deals or gaming monitor deals you’ll find today is iBuypower’s offer of the Slate MR Gaming Desktop at only $800, saving you up to $150 from its previous $950 price. This deal gets you a powerful game station with quick startup and generous storage for high-performance gaming and advanced multitasking at a reduced price.

With its configuration of 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD, and 1TB-capacity hard drive in an 11th-generation Core i5 with a processor speed of 2.6 gigahertz, you can play your favorite games and run heavy applications without slowed-down bootups or load times. You’ll also love the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card that allows you to design and edit images and videos in high resolution. The iBuypower Slate MR Gaming Desktop allows smooth installation of the latest games and lets you run multiple programs all at once, thanks to its high capacity and Windows 11 OS with augmented power, security, and tools. And no need to worry about your components malfunctioning from multitasking – the gaming PC has a cooling system to regulate internal temperature.

The iBuypower Slate MR Gaming Desktop has a dedicated high-resolution 4GB video memory, 4 memory slots, and 3 USB ports allowing you to save as many files as you want. While this is not one of the best gaming desktops as it would do better with advanced configurations and more storage capacity, it packs features beyond its price. You’ll get customizable keyboard lighting and case lighting and won’t need to buy a keyboard or mouse. Plus, you’ll enjoy a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security so you can include parental control and identity protection, and prevent malware and phishing attacks even as you explore your favorite games. So if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming and enjoy HD video editing and generous storage at a low cost, this gaming PC is for you.

Normally priced at $950, the iBuypower Slate MR Gaming Desktop is slashed to $800 at Best Buy. So if you want to upgrade your gaming and enjoy HD video editing, this gaming PC is for you. It’s one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find, and we don’t know when this offer will end, so quickly click the BUY NOW button.

