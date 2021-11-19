We’ve spotted a fantastic iMac Black Friday deal with the 2020 Apple iMac down to just $1,850 at Amazon, working out as a saving of $150 on the usual price. When it comes to the pick of the Apple Black Friday deals going on right now, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s just one of the many best Black Friday deals out there and is a great acquisition if you’re looking for a new desktop Mac system.

iMac Black Friday Deal: Best Offer Today

Normally priced at $1,999, the 2020 Apple iMac is down to just $1,850 at Amazon. For the money, you get a lot of great hardware. Most eye-catching of all is its 27-inch Retina 5K display which has everything else built into it so you don’t have to worry about finding too much space at home or even dealing with excessive cables. Thanks to that, it looks pretty stylish too. Inside that casing, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports which are sure to be immensely convenient.

Designed with productivity in mind, the 2020 Apple iMac has a lot going for it. Its retina display offers 500 nits of brightness so it always looks sharp. In conjunction with the specifications involved, it’s ideal for editing video, making music, or creating artwork in Photoshop. With plenty of storage, you have loads of room to store whatever you create too.

Alongside that, any time you need to make a call whether for work or pleasure, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera has your back along with a studio-quality three-mic array so everyone can hear you clearly. Decent speakers also mean it’s an ideal system for watching movies or streaming apps too.

It’s everything you could need from a productivity powerhouse and all at a great price right now. Normally priced at $1,999, you can snag the 2020 Apple iMac for just $1,850 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is running out fast so you’ll need to grab it quickly so you don’t miss out. It’s a pretty sweet deal after all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations