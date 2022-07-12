 Skip to main content
Intel Core i9 CPU is 23% off in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Albert Bassili
By
A Core i9-12900KS processor sits on its box.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

As Prime Day deals roll around, there’s been a lot of focus on things like gaming laptops and pre-built PCs, but that doesn’t mean you should feel left out if you’re building your PC from scratch. In fact, if you’re looking to make a bit of a high-end build, then you’ll be happy to know that there’s an excellent discount on the Intel Core i9-11900K that’s bringing it down to just $302. Usually, it goes for $390, so that’s a on the retail price, or roughly 23%, which is pretty significant.

Of course, if that seems a little bit too pricey for you, you can always check out the best processors for 2022 and see if something there might work better for your budget. Alternatively, if you’re a little bit worried about building your own PC, you can check out the Prime Day PC deals for pre-builts that will save you the hassle of building something on your own.

Why you should buy the Intel Core i9 CPU

If you aren’t familiar with Intel’s i9 lineup, the Intel Core i9-11900K is one of their top-end processor that uses Rocket Lake architecture on a 14nm wafer, compared to the 10nm wafer of some of their other high-end chips. What that ultimately means is that you get eight cores and 16 threads to work with, although it does much better in single-core processing than multi-core. When comparing the Intel Core i9-11900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 9 comes a little ahead in multi-threading and multi-core processing, which is great for things like audio editing but doesn’t beat Intel when it comes to gaming. As such, if you’re primarily a gamer, the i9-11900K will do an excellent job of keeping up with the toughest of games.

As for clock speeds, it can go to an impressive 5.3GHz on a single core, which truthfully isn’t surprising, since Intel’s Rocket Lake chips have been successfully overclocked to 7GHz and therefore have always had strong clock speed performance. Of course, that does come at the cost of heat, and the i9-11900K can certainly get hot, which is why it’s important to get as good a cooler you can get and preferably an AiO cooler that has a two or three fan radiator, because you’re going to need that cooling performance. This also means that overclocking will be exceedingly difficult, and if this is your first watercooling and overclocking build, it may be a little bit risky, especially since Intel no longer provides overclocking warranty, so you better know what you’re doing.

While not necessarily something that will play a big part in your purchasing decision, the Intel Core i9-11900K also has onboard Intel Xe Graphics, which is targeted at laptop users, and while not necessarily letting you play the latest AAA games, you can get away with a bit of casual and light gameplay. We mention it because that’s one of the reasons this i9 comes with eight cores rather than the ten we’d expect, as some space was made for the Xe Graphics cores.

Overall, the Intel Core i9-11900K is a great little CPU if you’re focused on gaming performance and have the experience and knowledge to do proper overclocking. Otherwise, we’d encourage you to check out the Intel Core i9-12900K instead; it’s newer and more powerful, as well as very strong competition for the best AMD CPUs.

