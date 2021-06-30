One of the best VPNs just got a massive price cut

If you’re not using a VPN while browsing the internet, you may be putting your IP address at risk. Not to mention, there’s no telling who can see what you’re doing and what sites you’re visiting. VPNs are excellent for privacy, safety, and peace of mind. Since there are a ton of services out there, it helps to know the best VPN providers.

It just so happens that one of the best VPN providers has massively slashed its subscription prices, so now’s the perfect time to sign-up! IPVanish is currently offering a full year’s subscription for $29. That price applies during the first year — after that it goes back to the regular price of $90 per year.

For those who don’t know what a VPN is, here’s a quick primer. A VPN, or virtual private network, essentially masks your original IP address with that of a remote address. This does many different things, but most importantly it allows you to browse the web anonymously and privately. It can also help you circumvent region restrictions or locks, like when media content won’t play in your country. Either way, it’s always recommended that you browse, download, or access the internet from a VPN.

IPVanish is a VPN service with servers in 75 different locations worldwide, meaning you can be assigned an IP from all of those various places. It uses advanced encryption to secure all internet traffic and data, with no speed limits and no browsing caps, including downloads. You get fast connections to all available servers, allowing you to browse at the speeds you’re used to with virtually no delays. You can also use the service to browse from any device, not just a desktop or laptop.

IPVanish is currently offering a year’s subscription for $29 for the first year and $90 per year after that. It’s an excellent opportunity to secure and privatize your browsing on any device. You can also try the service for 30 days risk free, but only if you opt for the yearly plan.

