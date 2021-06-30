  1. Deals
One of the best VPNs just got a massive price cut

IPVanish

If you’re not using a VPN while browsing the internet, you may be putting your IP address at risk. Not to mention, there’s no telling who can see what you’re doing and what sites you’re visiting. VPNs are excellent for privacy, safety, and peace of mind. Since there are a ton of services out there, it helps to know the best VPN providers.

It just so happens that one of the best VPN providers has massively slashed its subscription prices, so now’s the perfect time to sign-up! IPVanish is currently offering a full year’s subscription for $29. That price applies during the first year — after that it goes back to the regular price of $90 per year.

For those who don’t know what a VPN is, here’s a quick primer. A VPN, or virtual private network, essentially masks your original IP address with that of a remote address. This does many different things, but most importantly it allows you to browse the web anonymously and privately. It can also help you circumvent region restrictions or locks, like when media content won’t play in your country. Either way, it’s always recommended that you browse, download, or access the internet from a VPN.

IPVanish is a VPN service with servers in 75 different locations worldwide, meaning you can be assigned an IP from all of those various places. It uses advanced encryption to secure all internet traffic and data, with no speed limits and no browsing caps, including downloads. You get fast connections to all available servers, allowing you to browse at the speeds you’re used to with virtually no delays. You can also use the service to browse from any device, not just a desktop or laptop.

IPVanish is currently offering a year’s subscription for $29 for the first year and $90 per year after that. It’s an excellent opportunity to secure and privatize your browsing on any device. You can also try the service for 30 days risk free, but only if you opt for the yearly plan.

More networking and VPN deals available now

Not sold on an IPVanish subscription? There are a few other networking and VPN-related deals available. We gathered all the best ones for you below.

Norton 360 Premium Antivirus with VPN (One Year, 10 Devices)

$30 $100
Get the protection of Norton 360 antivirus and VPN software for up to 10 devices simultaneously, making this a good option for families, classrooms, offices, and other multi-user settings.
Buy at Staples
Top Privacy VPN

Private Internet Access VPN 82% off

As low as $2.08/month
If simplicity is your thing, then PrivateInternetAccess VPN is as easy to use as it is affordable. Your subscription also covers 10 devices simultaneously instead of the usual five or six.
Buy Now
For one year

Norton 360 for Gamers 2021 Anti-Virus and VPN: 1-Year / 3 Devices (Digital)

$20 $100
Finally, protection just for gamers: Norton 360 for Gamers 2021 combines anti-virus and a VPN service not just for your devices, but for your game accounts and digital assets as well.
Buy at Norton

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for up to 10 Devices

$25 $1,200
Protect virtually any device (with up to 10 simultaneous logins) with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which offers P2P-friendly servers, malware protection, and built-in ad-blocking.
Buy Now

Surfshark VPN

As low as $2.49/month
Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN subscription services available right now -- with zero restrictions on how many devices you can use.
Buy Now

15-Month Microsoft 365 Family (6-Users) + Norton 360 Antivirus & VPN (1-Device)

$90 $160
Pair your Microsoft 365 with virus and VPN protection while saving some cash with this Nortion 360 bundle deal. You also get to enjoy an extra three months of Microsoft Office (15 instead of 12).
Buy at Newegg
