Jabra’s Black Friday starts early: 41% off Elite 65t true wireless earbuds

Black Friday is well known as the king of retail discount events, but some companies don’t want to get lost in the shuffle. That likely explains Jabra’s decision to get a headstart on the madness with this great deal on its highly-rated Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. At 41% off, it brings them just under $100, which is an exceptional price. Of course, there are plenty of other deals on wireless earbuds and wireless headphones to be had on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if this one isn’t right for you, there’s much more to come.

The Jabra Elite 65t have been one of our favorite true-wireless earbuds since they launched, and with good reason. They sound great, they’ve got good call quality, and while their battery life — at 6 hours — isn’t exceptional by today’s standards, it’s still better than many true-wireless earbuds that cost more than double what you’ll pay for the Elite 65t.

All of Amazon’s Jabra deals:

Jabra Elite 65t — $100 ($70 off)

($70 off) Jabra Elite Active 65t — $140 ($50 off)

($50 off) Jabra Move Style Edition — $60 ($40 off)

In fact, if you look at some of its top competitors, like Apple’s AirPods, or even Jabra’s own latest and greatest, the Elite 75t, you’ll see why we’re so bullish on this deal.

But maybe the Elite 65t aren’t for you. Good news — these aren’t the only Jabra wireless headphones on sale at Amazon. You’ll also find the excellent Elite Active 65t for 26% off, and the Jabra Move Style Edition for 40% off.

The Elite Active 65t are everything we love about the Elite 65t, plus the added benefit of activity tracking. They’ve also got a tougher IP56 rating for water and dust immersion, making them more than able to stand up to your most demanding workouts.

The Jabra Move Style Edition are one of the best buys in a set of Bluetooth wireless headphones, even at their regular price of $100. Now that they’re down to just $60, they’re a no-brainer. With balanced sound, reliable wireless, and a comfortable, lightweight design, they’re an excellent choice for those who enjoy a minimalist style.

Don’t forget, Black Friday might be the main event this holiday shopping season, but you’ll find lots of great deals when Cyber Monday rolls around, too.

