Amazon drops major discounts on Jaybird and Jabra wireless earbuds

Apple’s AirPods are popular for several reasons. They have great battery life, you can opt for a wireless charging case, and hands-free access to Siri is excellent. Of course, they’re not the only true wireless earbuds available out there. If you want AirPod alternatives that are a tad more rugged and cheaper, check out the Jaybird Run and the Jabra Elite 65t. Both discounted earbuds are available on Amazon at amazing prices.

Jaybird Run — $112 ($68 off)

Runners and fitness fanatics have a harder time finding the perfect audio equipment to suit their active lifestyle. Well, not anymore. Jaybird’s Run true wireless earbuds are nicely streamlined without sacrificing the sound quality and are completely sweat and water-resistant. In terms of appearance, they aren’t particularly distinctive, save for one unique element: A metal ring surrounding the outer edge which serves as the antenna. These earbuds come with four different sized and shaped silicone fins and tips so you’ll surely find the ones that will fit your ears best. They are very comfortable to wear even for long periods of time and are guaranteed not to fall off your ears even when you’re training like crazy.

The Jaybird Run’s battery life is touted at four hours per full charge, with a portable charging case that provides two full recharges on the go, for a total of 12 hours of usability per charge. In addition, they’re capable of quick charging so while you’re preparing for your run, a mere five minutes of charging can provide an impressive hour of playback.

For the most part, the Bluetooth connection is strong but a little finicky. You can be as far as 15 feet away from your phone and music will continue playing. However, a number of Amazon users complained that for some reason the left earbud would stop working every now and then. Sound quality is excellent, despite the Run’s tiny frame. Regardless of which genre you listen to, you’re bound to have a great time. Plus, your audio experience is fully customizable. Through the Jaybird’s mobile app, you can tweak the buds’ sound to your liking. You can choose presets if you want or adjust the levels manually.

The Jaybird Run true wireless earbuds are usually priced at $179, but with Amazon’s irresistible $68 discount, you can get them for just $112.

Jabra Elite 65T — $134

We were so impressed with the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds that we think you’re better off buying them instead of the AirPods. Their connection is reliable, they offer excellent passive noise isolation, their battery life is impressive, and most importantly, they sound great. These earbuds have a shape that has a cool futuristic appeal. They are bulkier than most true wireless earbuds though, but they fit the ears quite well and have three interchangeable silicone ear tips that significantly reduce ambient noise.

The Elite 65t come with a compact and an easy-to-pocket charging case that can top up the buds for about five hours at a time, and 10 hours more before you need to go hunting for a USB port or wall charger. When they’re inside the case, LEDs on their exterior flash red or green, depending on how much juice they’ve got.

The Elite 65t has an IP55 dust and water rating, which means they can easily handle sweaty workouts and even the occasional splashes of water. Compared to the more fragile AirPods, you can practically take these with you even when it’s raining, and they’ll remain unharmed. The Elite 65t also boasts a solid wireless connection, a problem that plagues most true wireless earbuds (including the Jaybird Run). Finally, these buds sound phenomenal, with deep and punchy bass and splendid mids and highs. Furthermore, you can completely customize the sound via Jabra’s Sound+ app.

A new pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds normally retails for about $170, but take advantage of this deal and get them for $134 — that’s $36 less.

Both the Jaybird Run and the Jabra Elite 65t are solid true wireless earbuds that are more rugged than AirPods, making them ideal for the athletically inclined. The Elite 65t boasts better Bluetooth connection though for less money (well, with this deal anyway).

