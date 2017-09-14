The Jaybird Run are fully wireless earbuds made by runners, for runners

Why it matters to you If you're an active individual who is looking for a sport pair of fully wireless in-ears, the new Jaybird run may just be the ticket.

Sport headphone manufacturer Jaybird has announced its first pair of fully wireless earbuds. Called the Jaybird Run, the headphones were designed specifically for runners in mind, with the company aiming to help provide a comfortable and hyper portable solution for those going the distance on foot. In addition, the company also announced it’s latest banded wireless in-ears, the Freedom 2, a lightweight pair of headphones also designed for runners.

Physically, the Jaybird Run look much like many of the best fully wireless earbuds we have tested. They are large black in-ear headphones with removable sport fins for a secure fit that won’t shift around each time a runner’s feet hit the ground. The outside of the Run are relatively subtle, with silver accents and a simple Jaybird logo in the center, and have been fully sweat-proofed for even the hardest of workouts.

“Jaybird Run is inspired by our athletes, and tested and built with the runner in mind who listens to music or podcasts and wants to feel as free as possible,” said Jaybird athlete and partnership manager Jeff Taylor. “Being runners ourselves, we understand how bulky headphones can get in the way. The Jaybird Run compact form factor fits securely and delivers music without a single wire. We’ve perfected the Jaybird Run experience, so you’ll forget you’re wearing them, and we’re excited to share them with runners everywhere.”

Under the hood, the headphones offer four hours of battery life, with portable charging case that provides two full recharges on the go, for a total of 12 hours of usability per charge. In addition, a quick charge feature means that just five minutes in the case will provide an hour of play time, so those with dead earbuds who want to go on a quick run can quickly charge them up while they stretch and put their shoes on and be ready to go.

For those who run in high-traffic environments, the company has included a special one-ear mode, which allows runners to listen to their favorite tracks in mono while maintaining the ability to hear what’s going on in the world around them. A one-touch control button allows users to take calls, play and pause music, and skip tracks, as well as to activate Siri or Google Assistant.

One thing we’re particularly excited about is the company’s Find My Buds feature, which allows listeners to locate lost buds from inside the Jaybird App — a helpful tool for those first entering the easy-to-misplace world of fully wireless earbuds, and something we haven’t even seen on the highest-end fully wireless models we’ve tested.

The Jaybird Run and Freedom 2 will be available in October, but can be pre-ordered today on the company’s website. The Run will cost $180, and the Freedom 2 will retail for $150. Those looking to learn more about the new headphones should take a peek at the company’s website.