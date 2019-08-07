Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts on Kate Spade, Fossil, and Michael Kors smartwatches

Erica Katherina
Today’s best wearables are a far cry from the bulky, rubberized devices of yesteryear. Fashion-forward brands like Michael Kors, Fossil, and Kate Spade have joined the trend as well, rolling out their own lineups of smartwatches for women that exude both posh aesthetics and smart functionalities. We scoured Amazon smartwatch deals and found exciting discounts on a few models, so if you’re looking for a perfect gift for your best friend or just want to up your style for the coming fall, check these out.

Michael Kors Access Sofie Touchscreen Smartwatch – $151 Off

Michael Kors Access Sofie review
A lot of smartwatches feel awkward on the wrist due to the large LCD displays, but that’s not the case for the Michael Kors Access Sofie. This accessory looks very luxurious and elegant, all thanks to its stainless-steel strap with clear stone accents. But pretty looks aren’t the only thing going on for this watch. It also packs a decent number of convenient features under the hood, such as smartphone notifications, activity and custom goal tracking, music playback, touchscreen functionality, and Google Assistant compatibility. You can also personalize the watch face or replace the band to match your mood or outfit.

The Michael Kors Access Sofie makes an attractive pick for women looking for a chic smart wearable to wrap around their wrist. The gold version is currently discounted on Amazon at 43% off, which amounts to just $199, although there are plenty of other color combinations available at different price points.

Kate Spade Ladies Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch — $130 Off

Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch

The Kate Spade Scallop might be one of our favorite smartwatches for women. It comes with a round metal case and traditional-looking bands that don’t really scream “smartwatch,” perfect for wearable enthusiasts who aren’t a fan of the bulky counterparts. It comes with a solid set of smart features, too, including touchscreen functionality, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, weather checking, and music playback. Android users can even activate Google Assistant or reply to messages directly from the watch.

The Kate Spade Ladies Scallop is available in a variety of case and band color combinations, and you can get one for yourself for as low as $195 on Amazon right now.

Fossil Q Women’s Gen 3 Venture Smartwatch — $81 Off

kate spade and fossil smartwatch deals venture

Fossil is known for its classic-looking smartwatches, and the Q Venture is a perfect example. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this watch is compatible with iOS 9.3 and AndroidOS 4.4 and greater. Its stunning looks sure are tempting, but you’ll also find love with its smartphone notifications, activity tracking, alarm setting, music control function, touchscreen activity, and customizable watch faces. It also has an IP67 water resistance rating for protection against splashes and a little rain, and a 24-hour battery life that can power you through the day.

Amazon has the Fossil Q Women’s Gen 3 Venture on sale right now. The rose gold/nude combo is discounted at $174, although other styles and colors are available at higher prices.

Looking for more savings? Find tech deals, smart home discounts, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

