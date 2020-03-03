Amazon discounts these exquisite Michael Kors smartwatches by up to $171

Why do women accessorize? Because fashion, darling. While most women are content with big burly smartwatches, prioritizing function over style (typically, the bigger the wearable, the more tech is housed inside it) the sophisticated woman requires a sophisticated timepiece. And when it comes to style, Michael Kors’ wearables have it in spades, all while having a decent number of features to elevate them over mere tellers of time. Right now, you can save as much as $171 when you get the Michael Kors Access Sofie, Runway, and Bradshaw on Amazon.

Michael Kors Access Sofie – $179, was $350

Access Sofie is positively eye-catching, bejeweled with pavé gemstones and available in a range of metallic shades, including gold, rose gold, and silver. Its metallic band can be replaced with a leather or stainless-steel strap (sold separately) if you wish. Sofie is lightweight and comfortable to wear, but if the strap doesn’t fit your wrist properly, you’ll have to take it to a watch vendor and have links taken out, as it isn’t adjustable.

Sofie’s watch face is vivid and bright, a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 display resolution. You won’t have any trouble seeing it outdoors, even when the sun is shining. It’s not a large watch though, so notifications can be a little difficult to see. It’s powered with Google’s Wear OS, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, with 512MB of RAM. The interface is uncluttered and easy to use, and although it is more optimized for Android phones, iOS devices are still compatible, but the watch’s functions become limited. Browsing through it is easy and fast and so is opening apps. And with 4GB of internal storage, you can store music and play it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Sofie has a solid lineup of fitness tracking features, allowing you to keep tabs on how many calories you’ve burned, steps you’ve taken, and distance traveled. Unfortunately, there’s no heart rate monitor or GPS. It does have an IP67 rating, which means it can withstand particle intrusion and submersion in meter-deep water for 30 minutes. Lastly, this watch is rechargeable wirelessly, much like the Apple Watch. It comes with a wireless charging puck that connects magnetically to it. When fully charged, it can easily last an entire day even with constant use.

The Michael Kors Access Sofie normally retails for $350, but with Amazon’s incredible $171 discount, you can snag it for just $179.

Michael Kors Access Runway – $183, was $195

The Michael Kors Access Runway exudes class and elegance with a streamlined 43mm stainless steel case that will look neither clunky nor too large on a woman’s wrist. Thanks to multiple watch face designs, including animated ones, there are endless ways for Runway to match your outfit, mood, or purpose. Moreover, the 18mm stainless steel band is replaceable should you want something more suitable for working out, like a silicone band. Its 1.19-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen display is plenty bright and perfectly readable even in broad daylight and is wonderfully responsive to boot.

Running on Google’s redesigned Wear OS, you no longer have to memorize a ton of gestures just to navigate through the Access Runway’s menu. Its fitness features may be a little limited but, unlike Access Sofie, this one has a built-in heart rate sensor and untethered GPS so you can leave your smartphone while you run. You’ll also be equipped to track a few exercises, your steps, calories burned, and distance traveled, and you’ll be able to review these metrics through the Google Fit app.

Moreover, taking it for a dip in the pool will not cause damage as it is water-resistant up to 50 meters. With 4GB of storage, you can have music saved on your smartwatch while smart notifications such as calls, text, and app alerts are activated once your iOS or Android phone is paired via Bluetooth. Android users get to maximize more features like the ability to respond to texts and calls, a fluid interface, activate Google Assistant, and can also make contactless payments with Google Pay, among others.

The Michael Kors Access Runway usually comes with a $195 price tag, but you can get it on Amazon today for a cool $12 less – you’ll only need to shell out $183 for this stunning smartwatch.

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw – $299, was $395

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw was launched back in 2016 and was one of the very first Wear OS smartwatches, delivered by the renowned fashion brand through umbrella company Fossil. Now on its second iteration, Bradshaw retains the striking analog aesthetic of the original but boasts additional features and smarts. It flaunts a gorgeous 44mm stainless steel casing, while its main rotating crown with the MK logo etched on it is flanked by two customizable action buttons like most modern Wear OS smartwatches (the previous Bradshaw just had the rotating crown).

It’s worth noting that Bradshaw is a big watch, quite unlike Sofie and Runway. While this definitely means it’s not for everyone, we applaud MK’s choice to go big or go home, and what’s fashion without a few bold choices? Plus, we actually do prefer Bradshaw’s larger display as it’s easier to navigate. Its 1.28-inch AMOLED screen boasts vibrant colors and deep blacks, and we appreciate that it no longer has that ugly black-out area on the bottom that gives it a flat tire effect, the serious design flaw of the original Bradshaw. What’s more, there are plenty of MK watch faces to choose from, all of them stunning. And like the Apple Watch Series 5, Bradshaw has an always-on display, although it switches to monochromatic output and only shows essential information to conserve battery.

In terms of features, Bradshaw is on par with Gen 5 Fossil smartwatches. It comes with heart-rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 3ATM waterproofing. Furthermore, it synchronizes with Google Fit (accessed with a right-to-left swipe from the main home screen or via the bottom action button on the right of the casing), with Move Minutes (tracks an assortment of physical activities) and Heart Points (for higher intensity workouts) its most essential features. This smartwatch also has a built-in speaker so you can place answer calls without having to reach for your phone.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, a notable upgrade from Sofie and Runway, we didn’t experience any noticeable lags when navigating Bradshaw. Battery life is also good, easily lasting an entire day with Always-On display activated, and with at least 30% of battery remaining. And with a Rapid Charging capability, this watch can go from zero to full in just one hour.

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw normally costs $395, but take advantage of Amazon’s huge $96 discount today and get it for $299.

For the perfect blend of traditional watch style and modern-day smarts, get the Michael Kors Access Sofie, Runway, and Bradshaw on Amazon today and save up to $171. They may not be outfitted with the best fitness tracking features, but they’re sure to make heads turn.

