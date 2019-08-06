Share

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, and we’re beginning to see great deals on last year’s models. Amazon has once again cut the price of the Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous sales on select color options. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on this particular model, however, we’ve also found some pretty substantial deals on Apple Watch and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches.

Normally a $275 watch, the watch is now $179 on the site. You can also use Amazon’s 0% financing option if you have one of their cards, splitting the payments into $29.83 per month over six months.

We recommend Fossil smartwatches because the company has 15 years (not a typo) of experience in smartwatches (a few of us here at Digital Trends actually owned those first Fossil smartwatches!). These modern smartwatches are much more powerful and use Google’s Wear OS.

The fourth-generation Explorist adds NFC support for contactless payments, and both a heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. The fitness functionality makes the Gen 4 Explorist a good option if you’re an active person aiming to track your exercise. You don’t need to have an Android phone to purchase the Explorist: it works with the iPhone too.

The Explorist is ‘swim-proof’ (waterproof to 30 meters), and includes Google Assistant. The real wow factor comes in the form of ultra-long battery life. You’ll get 24 hours of battery life, and up to two more days of power in ‘low power’ mode. It charges fast, too: you’ll have an 80% charge in just an hour.

Only select models are available for $179, including the silver case and brown strap, rose gold with black strap, and blue with a brown strap. Other models are still full price. All models are available with two-day shipping for Prime members.

The Gen 4 Explorist isn’t the only smartwatch on sale right now. We just recently posted about several cheap smartwatch deals you won’t want to miss, and Amazon also has the best deal out there on the Apple Watch Series 4. If you’re a Samsung fan, Amazon also has the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier on sale for just $164. It’s a great time to buy a smartwatch right now, that’s for sure.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.