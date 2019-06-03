Share

No matter how old school they may be, most dads can appreciate a good gadget, and smartwatches are no exception. Fossil has been making some of the best smartwatches around since way back in 2004, which is essentially time immemorial in tech terms. Just in time for this Father’s Day, you can unearth a great deal on six different model of the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch on Amazon for just $199, down from $275. It’s time to remind Dad why you’re the favorite child this Father’s Day.

Selecting a smartwatch for your dad can be daunting, but you can’t go wrong with any of the Fossil models, and the Gen 4 Explorist HR is the brand’s most powerful product yet. The sleek, stainless steel Explorist HR boasts all the expected bells and whistles of the best smartwatches, including a touchscreen interface, heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, and much more. Google Pay enables easy NFC payments, making Dad’s clunky wallet a little less necessary, while an untethered GPS means phones are no longer needed for navigation on runs or jogs. The Explorist HR is also waterproof down to 30 meters, making it every bit as capable an athletic accessory as the less traditional looking Fossil Sport. Fully customizable watch faces let Dad use any Facebook or Instagram image in the dial, and with a Father’s Day gift like this, a photo of you might just make the cut.

While some fathers still just want their watch to tell time, a good smartwatch can do so much more. Fitness and activity trackers are a key feature for modern smartwatches, and the Fossil Explorist HR’s offerings don’t disappoint. The Google Fit-equipped watch enables heart rate and activity tracking across a multitude of workouts, including swimming. Recommended activity goals from the World Health Organization, the American Heart Association, and more, are available if you need a benchmark or just some extra urging. And unless your father is an Adonis of physical fitness, the 24-hour battery life means he’ll power down long before his Explorist HR does, but just in case, this smartwatch charges up to 80% in under an hour.

Ties and socks are fine enough gifts when you’re a kid, but now that you’ve got a job and a paycheck, it’s time to up your Father’s Day game. The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR is the smartwatch your Dad didn’t know he needed, and now at just $199, he’ll be glad you’re flexing some fiscal responsibility too.

Looking for more on wearables? Check out our best smartwatches deals, popular smartwatch models, and more on our curated deals page.