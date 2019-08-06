Deals

Walmart drops a massive price cut on the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire smartwatch

While most people are familiar with Apple Watch and Samsung smartwatches, Garmin is also a top-notch wearable tech brand to consider. This summer, if you want to keep track of your fitness progress, but can’t afford a personal trainer, you can buy yourself one of the best fitness trackers and outdoor smartwatches in the market. From the same line as the Garmin Fenix 5X, the sapphire is dependable, rugged, and perfect for the outdoors. This ultimate multisport GPS smartwatch is receiving a rather steep discount from Walmart right now.

The Garmin Fenix 5X is currently available on Walmart for a massive $185 off. Get one for $465 instead of its usual price of $650 and start training like a beast. The Fenix 5X boasts mapping and route planning, a couple of features not found in the rest of the Fenix family. All in all, it’s a pretty solid smartwatch deal ahead of Labor Day 2019.

This handsome sports-centric smartwatch is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who track their pursuits in the minutest detail. There are still a few more weeks left to enjoy summer before school officially starts. What better way to spend it than to head outdoors and do some physical activities? Hiking, running, cycling, swimming, kayaking, the possibilities are endless.

This Garmin smartwatch is a quintessential BBW (big, burly watch) with an appearance like its predecessor, the Fenix 3 HR. It sports the same round face and five-button layout (three on the left side, two on the right), a similar stainless-steel bezel, and the identical sapphire crystal lens. The Fenix 5X is water-resistant to depths of up to 100 meters so you can take it with you while swimming, snorkeling, and even scuba-diving.

This smartwatch is burly and is equally feature-packed. It has an optical heart monitor on the back for tracking your heart rate, which comes in handy in determining when to bring your pace up or slow down when you work out. It also includes pre-configured apps for tracking numerous sports, like cycling, walking, hiking, running, swimming, snowboarding, skiing, stand-up paddling, rowing, and even golf. Track your improvement by connecting the Fenix 5X to another device through Bluetooth or uploading your data to Garmin’s online fitness community.

The main draw of the Fenix 5X is its unique onboard GPS maps. It allows you to search for the best training routes and plan your routes more easily and provides you with comprehensive directions and an array of useful information. And while you’re on foot or on the road, you can search for local points of interests like shops, restaurants, gas stations, and more. Never get lost with this thing on your wrist.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the Fenix 5X can last a formidable two weeks with four or five tracked activities per week. Charging it back to 100% takes less than two hours.

Handsomely rugged, capable of supporting multiple sports, and equipped with awesome onboard maps, the Garmin Fenix 5X is the ideal partner for serious fitness enthusiasts. It does come with a very high price tag, so for something far more affordable check out the Garmin Vivosport and our best fitness trackers for 2019.

