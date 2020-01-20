Living in this digital age has made it possible for us to look to our wrists and tell more than time with a smart wearable. A smartwatch for that matter is pretty much like a miniature smartphone which enables you to stay effortlessly connected on the go. While this is unapologetically Apple‘s domain, Michael Kors dares you to be fashionably different with its own lineup of Access smartwatches. And now, neither style nor your budget would be held at the cost of function as Amazon lets you enjoy price cuts up to $200 off on either the Access Sofie or Runway.

Michael Kors Access Sofie — $150 ($200 off)

The Access Sofie is anything but subtle, this shiny piece of tech will surely catch the eye of those who love rocking the pavé look. Readability doesn’t falter under direct sunlight with a vivid 1.19 AMOLED screen flaunting a 390 x 390-pixel resolution. Its 42-millimeter case doesn’t prove to look bulky even for those with small wrists while the 18-millimeter band seems to fit most but you can by all means necessary add or decrease links or notches. And to give you the utmost room for self-expression, you’ll be able to switch out its straps, select among multiple watch faces, as well as edit alerts to make it distinctly yours.

More than a fashion accessory, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, and music playback are enabled once paired with a compatible iOS (9.0+) or Android (4.4+) device. Since the Sofie is powered by Google’s Wear OS, Android users have more perks in store for them like the ability to interact with notifications. Although wired with the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 512MB of RAM, it is unlikely that you’ll encounter any issue with either its performance or interface regardless of the platform you’re using. And with 4GB of storage, you can tune into your favorite playlist and hook it up to wireless headphones for a hands-free experience.

While it doesn’t have GPS or a heart rate monitor, you won’t be missing out on basic fitness tracking for steps taken, calories burnt, and distance traveled. With a 24-hour battery life our review can easily vouch for, Michael Kors’ Access Sofie is a wearable you can sport all day. You won’t even have to remove it when washing your hands as it is water-resistant to 1 ATM though the pool remains to be unchartered territory. Usually priced at $350, all this glitz and glamour can be yours for just $150 with a $200 discount from Amazon.

Michael Kors Access Runway — $200 ($150 off)

Michael Kors’ Access Runway flaunts a wonderfully understated swim-proof design with all the features you would’ve wanted to see in the Sofie as noted in our review. It may not be bedazzled but it won’t fail to match up to your style as you’d be just as able to experience a great deal of customization with interchangeable bands and watch faces. The Runway’s 41-millimeter stainless steel case may be a tad bit smaller but it houses the same 1.19-inch AMOLED touchscreen that also gets bright enough in any light.

Unfortunately, you still won’t find Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 3100 processor here. However, you’d be glad that it comes with the updated Wear OS from Google for smoother navigation. To compensate, even more, the Access Runway has a rotating crown that allows you to scroll through menus and notifications and two extra buttons on the bevel trigger shortcuts for specific apps.

Smart notifications and music playback are again instantly accessible once synced to your device via Bluetooth. And 4GB of storage for music is still in place. The Access Runway is a worthy upgrade from the Sofie with NFC for contactless payments through Google pay and the option to activate Google assistant with the integrated microphone. Its wellness features are likewise boosted with an untethered GPS and heart rate monitor to deliver more cohesive readouts which are now coursed through the Google Fit app. Add some flair to your bare wrist while Michael Kors Access Runway is available for only $200 instead of $350 on Amazon.

