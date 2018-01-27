Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

If you’re hunting for a good activity tracker (no doubt to help you stay on top of those New Year’s Resolutions), the sheer amount of options out there today can quickly cause choice paralysis. Certain wearable devices like Fitbits and Apple Watches have set the standard in this rapidly growing market, but these high-end fitness trackers almost always cost north of $100 and can even set you back more than $200 for the latest models.

Whether you’re not keen on dropping a Benjamin or two on a fitness smartwatch, you’re not 100 percent sure you need one and want to try out a cheap unit first, or all you want is a super-basic (and super-affordable) activity-tracking smartwatch to keep you on task, we’ve got you covered. These 10 great Fitbit alternatives – including a few from brand-name makers like Garmin and Withings – can help get you moving without breaking the bank.

The super-stylish Withings Activite Pop is the watch to get if you want a tracker with classic watch aesthetics. The old-school analog face displays time as well as daily goal progress. Under the hood, the Activite Pop also tracks things like sleep quality, steps taken, and more, and uploads them to your synced device via the Health Mate app . As Withings was recently acquired by Nokia, pre-buyout Withings-branded stock can be had for cheap right now. The Activite Pop – normally $130 – can be yours for a low $50 from Amazon. Read our review

Jawbone Up Move activity tracker — $9 For a no-frills activity tracker, it doesn’t get much better (or cheaper) than the Jawbone Up Move. This little unit comes with a wristband and a clip-on so you can wear it any way you like, and it tracks essential health metrics such as steps taken, calories burned, and includes a sleep tracker. It can sync with both iOS and Android devices, too, for uploading data to the Smart Coach app. The Jawbone Up Move can be yours for as little as $9 from Amazon. $9 on Amazon

Omron Alvita Ultimate pedometer — $20 It doesn’t get much simpler than a classic pedometer – in fact, one could say that these handy devices were the original fitness trackers before smartwatches became a thing. The Omron Alvita is one of the best and most popular pedometers on the market, but it does more than just count steps: It also calculates calories burned, tracks distance, and even adjusts to your stride length based on your height and weight to provide the most accurate readout. The Omron Alvita is currently $10 off, knocking the price down to $20 on Amazon. $20 on Amazon

Toobur fitness tracker — $22 When it comes to price, size, and features, fitness-tracking bracelets like this one from Toobur hit the sweet spot between simple wristbands and full-fledged smartwatches. Looking at the Toobur, one is instantly reminded of the Fitbit Alta or the Flex 2 with its slim LED display. The Toobur fitness band tracks activity as well as sleep, and it syncs wirelessly to your phone so you can upload your data as well as receive notifications of incoming calls, texts, and social media updates. Best of all? The Toobur activity tracker will only set you back $22 on Amazon. $22 on Amazon

Wesoo K1 fitness tracker — $30 For something a little larger, check out the Wesoo K1. This fitness tracker boasts similar aesthetics and features to the Fitbit Charge 2, tracking exercise, steps, distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and more. The companion app for iOS and Android makes syncing and uploading your metrics a breeze as well. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating, too, making the K1 ideal for swimming and water sports. The Wesoo K1 rings in at just $30 from Amazon — much cheaper than the Charge 2 — and comes with a second wristband in blue or purple. $30 on Amazon

Withings Go — $40 Now part of Nokia, the Withings brand features a number of excellent fitness gadgets, from digital scales to activity trackers. Its watches are no exception: The Withings Go keeps things simple and sleek, tracking data for everything from sleep to swimming. It also displays your stats on an always-on e-ink screen that features an eight-month battery life. With a Bluetooth device, you can also upload your info from the Health Mate app for long-term goal tracking and fitness goals. A $10 discount brings the Withings Go down to $40 from Amazon. Read our review $40 on Amazon

Garmin Vivofit 3 — $55 Garmin is a big name in the world of fitness tech, and while its devices are certainly considered “name brand,” they’re considerably less expensive than the competition. The Vivofit 3 is a band-style activity tracker that features an impressive one-year battery life – no charging required – and syncs automatically with the Garmin Connect companion app to upload all of the health stats that are fit to track (minus heart rate). It can even auto-detect your current activity to collect the appropriate data. It’s affordable, too, at only $55 on Amazon after a 31-percent discount. Read our review $55 on Amazon

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor — $56 One alternative to fitness watches is a good heart rate monitor that straps onto your body to track one of the most important things when you’re working out — your heartbeat. The Wahoo Tickr does just that, and whereas most basic chest straps require a separate ANT+ smartwatch or phone to work, the Tickr connects to any Bluetooth-capable iOS or Android phone. It can also sync with other GPS-enabled smartwatches and is compatible with a myriad of fitness apps to help with heart rate monitoring. The Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor comes in at $56 from Amazon. $56 on Amazon

Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor and fitness tracker — $80 The Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor and activity tracker straps onto your forearm rather than around your chest to deliver accurate (and more comfortable) real-time heart monitoring. It’s compatible with both Bluetooth and ANT+ devices, too, meaning you can sync it with a wide variety of smartphones, GPS watches, and more. Along with heart rate, the Rhythm+ tracks calories burned, distance, and pace, and works with popular fitness apps. The Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor and fitness tracker is available from Amazon for $80. Read our review $80 on Amazon