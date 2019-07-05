Share

In this day and age, the quest for innovation is relentless and smartwatches are no exception. The choices are nearly endless as big brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, Fossil, and many others have thrown in their fair share of smartwatches in the market, each with equitable specs and modifications. However, if you’re looking to combine function and style, Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch gives wearability a whole new edge. This timepiece usually retails for $325, but Amazon is cutting the price down by 40%. But if this watch doesn’t meet your personal style, be sure to check out our list of the best smartwatch deals for Prime Day.

Smartwatches tend to adopt a more masculine design but Kate Spade gives your wrist some personality with a pop of color. The Scallop’s touchscreen is entirely rose gold and is complemented with a beautiful flower-like bevel around the outer rim of the screen. The 42mm stainless steel case with a band length of 9 inches wraps around your wrist perfectly without it appearing to be bulky. The chic and minimalistic look of this smartwatch proves that less is more, striking the perfect balance between making a statement without being too flashy.

This is Kate Spade’s first timepiece with a touchscreen display that’s powered with Wear OS by Google. The Scallop is more compatible with devices running on Android OS 4.4 and newer. For instance, Android users will be able to respond to text and emails, send smart replies to incoming calls, and basically replicate much of what happens on your phone. The smartwatch can support iOS 9.3 or higher, but the performance may lag behind the Apple watch with an Apple OS. Though features may vary between platforms, you’ll mostly get smartphone notifications, activity tracking, weather reports, access to Bluetooth, and control of your music. With a battery life that stretches for more or less 24 hours, you’ll have plenty of time on your hands to utilize and explore all its functions.

The Kate Spade Scallop gives you more flare, as it allows you to take customization further with multiple watch faces and an exclusive “choose your look” app. This way, you get the information you need directly on your dial and match your outfit at the same time. Be in style even while washing your hands, this is an IP67 smartwatch which means that it has the highest level of protection against dust and lint, plus it can be submerged in up to 1 meter deep of freshwater for half an hour.

The Kate Spade Scallop is a fashion-forward timepiece that you can pair with almost any outfit. Save as much as $130 worth of savings if you take advantage of this deal from Amazon.

Read our full Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review. Be informed about the best smartwatches of 2019 or get an early start on Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.