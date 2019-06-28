Digital Trends
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Erica Katherina
By
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? KitchenAid, Cuisinart, De’Longhi, and Keurig make some of the best coffee and espresso machines. Walmart is ramping up deals on it’s home and kitchen products ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019. Right now, check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker (KCM111OB). It normally comes in at $90, but Walmart has cut its price down to $64.

The KCM111OB can make up to 12 cups of delicious coffee, which is perfect for families, offices, and people who frequently have guests or friends at their home. In terms of design, KitchenAid got it right with this coffee maker. Its compact structure, sleek colors, and modern profile will blend in nicely with any kitchen setup.

BUY NOW

This coffee maker has an extra-large digital display and clock that make it easy to program and view selections. Information such as warmth, brew strength, cup size, and clean alert are all shown on the display. It can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, so your coffee is ready at any time, day or night.

Whether you like your coffee strong or mild, it’s not a problem with the KitchenAid KCM111OB. Its variable brew strength selector lets you choose between regular and bold brew strengths while ensuring a flavorful cup every time. For uniform extraction and maximum flavor, this coffee maker is designed with a refined showerhead and flat-bottom brew basket that evenly saturate the coffee grounds.

This unit boasts a variable warmth control feature that allows you to decide how hot you want to keep your coffee for up to four hours. You can also stop the brew cycle so you can pour a cup before the brewing is finished, thanks to its Pause and Serve function.

Other clever features include a dripless spout that guarantees your coffee pours easily into the cup without spills, a tight seal that prevents the brew basket from dripping, and a bisphenol-free removable water tank for easy access and refilling.

From brewing a single cup for yourself to making a whole carafe for when you have guests over, the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker (KCM111OB) simply brews excellent coffee. You can order yours today from Walmart at a discounted price of $64.

Looking for more? Check out these great deals on stand mixers, food processors, and other small kitchen equipment on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15
Up Next

Stranger Things season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

Gone are the days when you had to spend a grand or more to get a great gaming laptop. PC makers like Dell are cranking out some excellent and affordable machines today like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now for just $799.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Deals

Dell drops deals on XPS and Inspiron laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Dell has a number of its excellent laptops marked down ahead of July 4 and Prime Day. Whether you’re after a no-frills Windows work machine or want the latest and greatest 2-in-1, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 70 inch 4k tv deal e series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart discounts $400 off of this massive 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Walmart has kicked off a fantastic deal on the Vizio E-Series, reducing the price of the 70-inch model by $400. Pair that with a crystal-clear screen and a ton of smarts, and you have a 4K TV worthy of the name (and your cash).
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Deals

The 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go just got a $60 price cut from Walmart

Sleek and powerful, the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go offers excellent bang for your buck. Its tablet-to-laptop versatility makes it easy for you to work and play on virtually anywhere. Get yours today from Walmart for $339.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sony ultras slim sound bar walmart deal ct290
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? This Sony Ultra-Slim Soundbar System is now 25% off

The Sony HT-CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W is a no-frills soundbar system that offers excellent bang for the buck. Get yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $148 to bring your movie and music experience to a whole new level.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll