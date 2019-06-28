Share

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? KitchenAid, Cuisinart, De’Longhi, and Keurig make some of the best coffee and espresso machines. Walmart is ramping up deals on it’s home and kitchen products ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019. Right now, check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker (KCM111OB). It normally comes in at $90, but Walmart has cut its price down to $64.

The KCM111OB can make up to 12 cups of delicious coffee, which is perfect for families, offices, and people who frequently have guests or friends at their home. In terms of design, KitchenAid got it right with this coffee maker. Its compact structure, sleek colors, and modern profile will blend in nicely with any kitchen setup.

This coffee maker has an extra-large digital display and clock that make it easy to program and view selections. Information such as warmth, brew strength, cup size, and clean alert are all shown on the display. It can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, so your coffee is ready at any time, day or night.

Whether you like your coffee strong or mild, it’s not a problem with the KitchenAid KCM111OB. Its variable brew strength selector lets you choose between regular and bold brew strengths while ensuring a flavorful cup every time. For uniform extraction and maximum flavor, this coffee maker is designed with a refined showerhead and flat-bottom brew basket that evenly saturate the coffee grounds.

This unit boasts a variable warmth control feature that allows you to decide how hot you want to keep your coffee for up to four hours. You can also stop the brew cycle so you can pour a cup before the brewing is finished, thanks to its Pause and Serve function.

Other clever features include a dripless spout that guarantees your coffee pours easily into the cup without spills, a tight seal that prevents the brew basket from dripping, and a bisphenol-free removable water tank for easy access and refilling.

From brewing a single cup for yourself to making a whole carafe for when you have guests over, the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker (KCM111OB) simply brews excellent coffee. You can order yours today from Walmart at a discounted price of $64.

